'Caps Taken Down by Saturday Slam

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







MIDLAND, MI - One night after scoring 15 runs on the Fourth of July, the West Michigan Whitecaps found themselves struggling for offense in a 7-3 loss to the Great Lakes Loons in front of 5,234 fans on Saturday night at Dow Diamond.

A 3-2 Whitecaps deficit was extended in the sixth inning when Zyhir Hope, the Los Angeles Dodgers' No. 2 Prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, smashed an opposite-field grand slam, sending the Loons to their third win of the series. One night ago, the Whitecaps came mere outs away from their most lopsided shutout in franchise history as part of a 15-1 win in Midland. On Saturday, the 'Caps went 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

The 'Caps opened the scoring in the second inning when Austin Murr scorched his third home run of the season with a 407-foot shot onto the right-center field lawn to give West Michigan a 1-0 lead. After the Whitecaps plated a run in the third, the Loons offense went to work beginning in the fourth. After scoring a run on a Whitecaps error in the fourth, the fifth saw the Loons take the lead. A run-scoring single by Joe Vetrano tied the game at two before a wild pitch from Blair Calvo, making his Whitecaps debut, allowed the go-ahead run to score and give Great Lakes a 3-2 lead. In the sixth, the Loons blew the game wide open when Hope clubbed his grand slam - his ninth home run of the season - to give Great Lakes a comfortable lead a 7-2 and send the Loons on their way to a guarantee of a series split with a chance to win the series with a victory on Sunday.

The Whitecaps drop to 10-4 in the second half and 54-25 overall, while the Loons jump to 7-7 in the second half and 41-38 overall. Loons starter Eriq Swan (3-3) was excellent in his five innings, allowing two runs and striking out eight batters in his third win of the season. 'Caps pitcher Max Alba (1-4) allowed three runs in 4.2 frames in taking his fourth loss. Pitcher Brooks Auger tossed the final four innings of the ballgame and gave up just one run in getting his first save. Murr led the Whitecaps at the plate with a 3-for-4 performance, including the home run.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps finish their series at Dow Diamond against the Great Lakes Loons with a Sunday matinee at 1:05 pm. Andrew Sears takes the mound for the Whitecaps against Loons righty Christian Romero. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 12:50 pm on MiLB.TV, 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

PLAYOFF PLANS

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.