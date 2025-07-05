TinCaps Game Information: July 5 at Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics Affiliate)

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-4, 40-38) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (5-8, 41-38)

Saturday, July 5 | Jackson Field | 7:05 PM | Game 79 of 131

RHP Eric Yost (4-5, 2.36 ERA) vs. RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (0-1, 15.00 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

LAST GAME: On the road on the Fourth of July for the first time since 2008, the Fort Wayne TinCaps scrambled the Lansing Lugnuts' (Athletics affiliate) sellout crowd, winning 6-3.

HOT START TO JULY: The TinCaps lead teams remaining to clinch a playoff spot in the East Division at 9-4 in the second half. It is the farthest above .500 in a half for Fort Wayne since the second half of 2023, ending 12 games above midline. Winning five of their last six games, Fort Wayne is overall two games above .500 (40-38) for the first time since May 17, when they were 20-18.

QUALITY: Isaiah Lowe retired nine of the first ten batters he faced Friday, pitching a career-long 6 1/3 innings to clinch a win. It is his second quality start this season and the 13th for Fort Wayne. The 'Caps have turned in three quality starts this series alone, the most in a series this season.

BEAT THE STREAK: Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 25 innings dating back to April 23. It is the longest consecutive scoreless inning streak in Major or Minor League Baseball this season. The 20 consecutive outings without a run are tied for the longest in MiLB and only behind the Minnesota Twins' Danny Coulombe and San Francisco Giants' Camilo Doval, who have each gone 21 outings without a run.

YOU'VE BEEN YOST'D: TinCaps starter Eric Yost continued a solid campaign last Saturday, giving up one run across 5 2/3 innings, striking out six. Since May 4, Yost has struck out 57 batters going five or more innings in all nine outings. He ranks second in the Midwest League in ERA (2.36), is tied for fifth in strikeouts (72), and is tied for fourth in both batting average against (.218) and WHIP (1.17). The Northeastern grad is also sixth in innings pitched (68 2/3). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' 13 quality starts this season. Yost won Midwest League Pitcher of the Week after seven shutout innings against Dayton on June 21 with nine strikeouts, retiring 23 of the 26 batters he faced.

ACROSS THE STREAK: Across those innings, Hawkins has struck out 30, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 4th in the league in wins (6), 8th in saves (5), tied for second in appearances (26), and is 7th amongst Midwest League relievers with 45 strikeouts, while ranking 4th in K% (33.8). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.

SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER: While playing center field for the first time in his pro or college career yesterday, Brandon Butterworth slashed his team-leading 16th double of the season. A plus-defender in the middle of the infield, Butterworth has shown his prowess as well at the plate. He has hits in 13 of his last 17 games with an .872 OPS across the stretch (4 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR). He is tied for the league lead with six triples, tied for 7th in runs (49), and 9th in extra-base hits (28). He also leads the team in multi-hit and multi-RBI games.

COBRA KAI: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts reached base in seven straight plate appearances following a walk and a single Thursday night. The No. 23 Padres prospect has reached base in 14 of his last 22 plate appearances (.667 OBP), including 10 walks. Roberts has walked multiple times in four of his last five games and is hitting .293 on the road this year.

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. Verdugo drew the count full all four times at the plate Thursday and walked twice before a three-single performance Friday. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 35 free passes in the last 30 games, which includes two three-walk showings in last week's series against the Loons. Across the stretch, he has walked 27.1% of the time. Verdugo has walked in nine of his last 14 games with 17 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now tied for 4th in the Midwest League with 50 walks, tied for 6th with 10 home runs, and tied for 10th with 27 extra-base hits.

THEY CALL HIM TUNA: TinCaps utility-man Ryan Jackson roped an RBi single yesterday and has reached base in all 14 games played with Fort Wayne, and is on a 15-game on-base streak and team-best 5-game hit streak. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run last Thursday, backing up his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson has walked (65) more times than he has struck out (57) across both levels he has played at this season. He is hitting .289 across two levels while playing four different positions.

JACK ATTACK: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello had his fourth three-hit game Thursday against Lansing, including a double 108 off the bat. He is 8 for his last 20 and, since May 30 (25 games), is hitting .301 with eight doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBI.







Midwest League Stories from July 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.