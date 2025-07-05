Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Saturday, July 5, 2025 l Game #79 (14)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (5-8, 26-52) at Lake County Captains (6-7, 41-38)

LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.13) vs. LH Caden Favors (2-7, 4.87)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the second game of a three-game set in Eastlake. This is the continuation of six straight games between the two clubs.

Today's complete Game Notes and Stats packets are attached.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Last Game: Friday: Dayton 5, Lake County 1. Dayton pitchers Nick Sando, Trey Braithwaite, and Dylan Simmons combined to allow only five hits and Anthony Stephan blasted a home run as the Dragons snapped a five-game losing streak. The game was tied 1-1 when the Dragons took the lead for good with a run in the third inning. Braithwaite entered the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the fifth and got a strikeout to end the threat as the Dayton bullpen shutout the Captains over the final 4.1 innings.

Weeklong Series Recap: The Dragons are 1-3 in this six-game set, outscored 29-20. They are batting .215 as a team (.250 with runners in scoring position) with five home runs and a team ERA of 7.00.

Team and Player Notes:

In the Second Half season (13 games), the Dragons lead the Midwest League in doubles (31) and triples (6), and rank second in extra base hits (49). They rank within the top three in hits (9.6/G), slugging percentage (.444), and OPS (.802). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 6.39 ranks last in the MWL.

Carlos Jorge leads the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .410. In 9 G, Jorge is 16 for 39 with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 5 stolen bases. He has only four strikeouts in 47 plate appearances.

Victor Acosta has shown improvement as a hitter over a significant sample size. Acosta was hitting .150 on May 10. In 199 plate appearances starting May 11 (42 G), Acosta is batting .290 with a .402 on-base percentage. He ranks 11 th in the MWL in hits since May 11.

Yerlin Confidan in his last 9 games is 16 for 38 (.421) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, and 9 runs scored. Confidan is 10 th in 2 nd Half average at .356.

Leo Balcazar went 0 for 5 last night to snap his 11-game hitting streak. Balcazar has three home runs in his last seven games and nine on the year.

Anthony Stephan in his last 10 games is 14 for 43 (.326) with 2 home runs, 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 9 RBI. He is tied for the MWL lead in Second Half extra base hits and 10 th in Second Half slugging percentage (.560).

Carter Graham over his last 6 games is 9 for 24 (.375) with a home run, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, and 7 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .303 with two home runs in 10 games since joining the Dragons. He has posted an OPS of .997 with a .545 slugging pct.

Jack Moss in his first three games since joining the Dragons has gone 4 for 9 (.444) with 1 double and 3 RBI.

Reliever Trey Braithwaite over his last seven outings: 16.1 IP, 2 ER, 1.08 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Sunday, July 6 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.87) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.34)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







