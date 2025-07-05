Peoria Pitching Calms Cubs Again in 5-2 Loss

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The Peoria Chiefs (35-44) won a fifth consecutive game against the South Bend Cubs (28-52) on Saturday night at Four Winds Field, claiming a 5-2 victory. The Cubs have now lost six consecutive games both overall and within the season series against Peoria.

The Chiefs executed on a good game plan against No. 17 Cubs prospect Ryan Gallagher, tallying 10 hits against the South Bend starting pitcher. The second one created the game's opening run in the second inning, as right fielder Brayden Jobert blooped an RBI double with two outs. South Bend would respond in the bottom of the second, as left fielder Edgar Alvarez doubled, third baseman Drew Bowser worked a nine-pitch walk, and first baseman Brian Kalmer doubled them both in.

Peoria took the lead back in the third inning, setting the table on back-to-back doubles from third baseman Michael Curialle and second baseman Tre Richardson. A groundout scored Curialle to tie the game at two, and center fielder Zach Levenson's sharp single put the Chiefs ahead. An additional Peoria run touched home on a wild pitch in the fourth inning, bringing the Cubs' deficit to 4-2.

Despite allowing career highs in hits (10) and earned runs (5), Gallagher still completed 6.1 innings with six strikeouts. He kept the Cubs in the game with an escape in the sixth inning, fanning two consecutive Chiefs to leave two runners on base. South Bend ran Gallagher back to the mound in the seventh, and Peoria scored against him one more time on a solo home run. The long ball to right from designated hitter Ian Petrutz, his fourth of the season, pushed the Chiefs' lead to 5-2.

While Gallagher chewed up more innings than his counterpart, Peoria starter Juan Salas conceded fewer hits and runs. The right-hander, who entered the night with a suboptimal ERA of 8.65, earned the winning decision with five innings of two-run baseball. Salas struck out seven Cubs, retiring each of the last 10 hitters he faced. Fellow right-hander Darlin Saladin finished the game for Peoria, capturing a lengthy save with four scoreless innings of relief. The Cubs had one big chance against Saladin in the bottom of the eighth, loading the bases on consecutive catcher's interference calls. However, Alvarez grounded out to leave the bags packed, keeping Peoria's 5-2 lead intact.

In the opposite bullpen, 6-foot-7 righty Jackson Kirkpatrick made his Four Winds Field debut in relief of Gallagher, posting 1.2 scoreless innings. Kirkpatrick navigated traffic in both frames he pitched in, first using an inning-ending double play in the seventh. He walked two in the eighth but got out unscathed again, making an athletic play on a grounder near the mound to end the threat.

Shortstop and No. 3 Cubs prospect Jefferson Rojas extended his on-base streak to 17 games with a first-inning single. He and the Cubs will face Peoria in the series finale at 2:05 PM on Sunday. Right-hander Connor Schultz is scheduled to pitch for South Bend against Chiefs righty Cade Winquest.







