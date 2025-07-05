Kernels and River Bandits Postponed Saturday

July 5, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Saturday's game, July 5, between the Kernels and the River Bandits, has been postponed due to weather. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Wednesday, August 13, with game one beginning at 12:05.







