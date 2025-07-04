Roccaforte, Brown's Fireworks Not Enough in Quad Cities' Loss to Cedar Rapids

Cedar Rapids, Iowa - Carson Roccaforte and Canyon Brown launched a pair of solo shots, but the River Bandits suffered their fifth-straight Independence Day loss, falling to the Cedar Rapids Kernels 6-3 at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Just as the Bandits did in their win Thursday, Cedar Rapids got out to an early lead Friday, tagging Quad Cities' starter Drew Beam for five runs in the second inning. After Misael Urbina opened the scoring with a two-run double and Beam surrendered a tally on a wild pitch, Tanner Connell smacked a two-run homer, his first of the year, to put the Kernels up 5-0.

Caden Kendle gave Cedar Rapids a 6-0 lead in the third with his sixth hit of the week, an RBI-double.

Despite tallying eight hits against Kernels' starter Cole Peschl, Quad Cities mustered just one run against the right-hander, which came courtesy of Roccaforte's team-leading 10th home run of the season- an opposite-field long ball in the fourth.

The blast marked the outfielder's second of the week and his fifth over his last 14 games.

Beam worked into the fourth, but ultimately gave way to the bullpen after 3.2 innings. Nicholas Regalado helped the starter finish the frame before tossing a scoreless fifth and sixth inning.

After Juan Martinez posted a scoreless seventh, Bryan Gonzalez delivered Quad Cities' only hit of the night with runners in scoring position and drove in Sam Kulasingam on a two-out RBI-single. The knock trimmed Cedar Rapids' lead to 6-2, but Gonzalez was thrown out trying to advance to on the play, which ended the rally.

Martinez kept Quad Cities' deficit in check with a clean eighth before Canyon Brown blasted a two-out bomb against Hunter Hoopes- the catcher's first professional home run- but it was too little too late as Erick Torres bounced out two pitches later to end the game.

Peschl (3-1) earned the win with a 6.0-inning, four-strikeout effort and did not walk anyone over his second quality start of the year. Beam (4-7) was pegged with the loss after allowing a season-high six runs over 3.2 innings.

Quad Cities returns to Veterans Memorial Stadium for game two of the set tomorrow night and sends Josh Hansell (0-1, 2.90) to the mound in search of his first High-A win opposite Cedar Rapids' Alejandro Hidalgo (0-1, 4.80). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.







