Early Explosion Leads Chiefs Past Cubs

July 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

SOUTH BEND, IN - Behind a seven run-fourth inning, the Peoria Chiefs secured a Fourth of July victory at Four Winds Field, knocking off the South Bend Cubs 9-4 on Friday.

After scratching a run in the third on an RBI fielder's choice, Peoria left no doubt in the fourth. The Chiefs quickly cashed in on a Cubs error, as a Tre Richardson double plated Brayden Jobert to make it 2-0. Then, Jon Jon Gazdar started a two-out carousel with an RBI single to extend the lead to 3-0. South Bend starter then hit Ian Petrutz with the bases loaded to bring in another Peoria tally. Cubs manager Nick Lovullo turned to left-hander Chase Watkins, who promptly walked Chase Adkison to grow the Peoria lead to 5-0. After a patient inning, it was Graysen Tarlow who delivered the big blow. Tarlow's bases-clearing double capped off the seven-run frame and gave Peoria an 8-0 lead.

Peoria starter Jose Davila appeared to be in line for the win, but had a minor hiccup in the bottom of the fifth. Cubs No. 3 prospect Jefferson Rojas connected on a two-run homer to get South Bend on the board. Davila could not record the third out of the inning and was lifted for reliever Michael Watson, who secured the final out of the fifth.

Watson, the club's lone left-handed pitcher, went back out for the bottom of the sixth. A trio of walks and a hit by pitch allowed a run to score, cutting the Peoria lead to 8-3. Rojas came up with an opportunity to continue the Cubs rally, but Watson dialed up a timely double play to end the inning.

South Bend ultimately got within 8-4 on a Christian Sisneros single in the bottom of the seventh, but would get no closer. D.J. Carpenter, who recorded six outs in relief, ultimately earned the win for Peoria.

Travis Honeyman finished the scoring in the top of the ninth, scoring Won-Bin Cho on a sacrifice fly. Honeyman finished a perfect 2-for-2 and reached base five times in total.

The Chiefs have now won four in a row and seven of their last eight. In this week's series, the Chiefs have outscored the Cubs by a 38-9 margin.

Peoria will go for its fifth consecutive win on Saturday in South Bend. Right-hander Gerardo Salas is slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT/6:05 PM CDT.







