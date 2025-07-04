TinCaps Transactions & Game Information: July 4 at Lansing (Athletics Affiliate)

July 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







The San Diego Padres have made the following Minor League transactions:

Effective Thursday, July 3, 2025 - Outfielder Albert Fabian transferred to Double-A San Antonio

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-4, 39-38) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (5-7, 41-37)

Friday, July 4 | Jackson Field | 7:05 PM | Game 78 of 131

RHP Isaiah Lowe (2-7, 6.06 ERA) vs. RHP Steven Echevarria (2-4, 5.29 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

A NIGHT FOR THE RECORD BOOKS: The TinCaps are away on Independence Day for the first time since 2008, the year before Parkview Field opened. On Thursday, Fort Wayne celebrated USA Celebration Night by packing 8,825 fans into Parkview Field, the 8th largest crowd in the stadium's history. 8 of the top 10 crowds in Parkview Field history have come on July 4, the record being 9,508 on Thursday, July 4, 2019. Last year's Independence Day matchup against Lansing drew a franchise second-best 9,337.

SHUT 'EM DOWN: Behind just two hits given up by TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez, and three hitless innings by Bodi Rascon and Cole Paplham, Fort Wayne secured its fifth shutout victory of the season and second against Lansing.

MENDEZ MAGIC: After two walks to begin Thursday, Miguel Mendez locked down his third quality start of the season. The 12th quality start by a TinCap this season, Mendez tied a career-high with nine strikeouts across a career-long tying six innings of scoreless work. Since his debut on May 9, Mendez's 1.87 ERA (9 ER) is 2nd, and his 51 strikeouts are 2nd in the Midwest League. The flamethrower has hit 100 mph nine times this season and on June 6 went a career-long six innings, striking out seven and outdueling Marlins top prospect Thomas White. He's struck out at least five batters in 10 of his 12 total starts this year. Across two levels, Mendez has struck out 29.7% (69-232) of the batters he's faced.

MUTANTE MADNESS: Following an RBI double in the first inning on Thursday, No. 1 Padres prospect Leo De Vries has reached base in 10 of his last 11 games. De Vries has 6 multi-hit affairs in those 11 games. Since June 21, he is slashing .341/.491/.488 with four doubles, a triple, 9 RBI, and 11 walks. In 10 games against Lansing, he is hitting .366 with 8 extra-base hits and 10 RBI.

COBRA KAI: TinCaps outfielder Kai Roberts reached base in seven straight plate appearances following a walk and a single Thursday night. The No. 23 Padres prospect has reached base in 11 of his last 17 plate appearances (.667 OBP), including eight walks.

SMOOTH LIKE BUTTER: Tonight, Brandon Butterworth will play center field for the first time in his pro or college career. A plus-defender in the middle of the infield, Butterworth has shown his prowess as well at the plate. He has hits in 10 of his last 15 games with an .892 OPS across the stretch (3 2B, 2 3B, 4 HR). He is tied for the league lead with six triples, tied for 7th in runs (49).

NOBODY WALKS LIKE ROSMAN: Since May 25, TinCaps third baseman Rosman Verdugo leads all of affiliated baseball (MLB and MiLB) in walks. Verdugo drew the count full all four times at the plate Thursday and walked twice. The No. 24 Padres prospect has 35 free passes in the last 29 games, which includes two three-walk showings in last week's series against the Loons. Across the stretch, he has walked 28.2% of the time. Verdugo has walked in nine of his last 13 games with 17 walks in those games. The 20-year-old is now tied for 4th in the Midwest League with 50 walks, tied for 6th with 10 home runs, and tied for 9th with 27 extra-base hits.

THEY CALL HIM TUNA: TinCaps utility-man Ryan Jackson has reached base in all 13 games played with Fort Wayne, and is on a 14-game on-base streak and team-best 4-game hit streak. The former USC Trojan clubbed his first High-A home run last Thursday, backing up his third multi-hit, multi-RBI game since being called up. Jackson has walked (64) more times than he has struck out (57) across both levels he has played at this season. He is hitting .289 across two levels while playing four different positions.

JACK ATTACK: TinCaps 1B/OF Jack Costello had his fourth three-hit game Thursday against Lansing, including a double 108 off the bat. He is 7 for his last 16 and, since May 30 (24 games), is hitting .303 with eight doubles, two home runs, and 12 RBI.







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.