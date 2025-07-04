Whitecaps Win 15-1, Dow Diamond Sees Sellout Crowd of 6,347 on Fourth of July

July 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The West Michigan Whitecaps (54-24) (9-4) posted five runs in the first inning and six runs in the fourth in a 15-1 rout of the Great Lakes Loons (40-38) (6-7) on an 88-degree sunny Fourth of July Friday at Dow Diamond. 6,347 attended the game, the seventh largest crowd in Loons history.

- West Michigan's Andrew Jenkins gave the Whitecaps their 13th first-inning home run of 2025, a 430-foot grand slam to deep left field. Loons starter Maddux Bruns would work the next two innings scoreless.

- The fourth inning saw six tallies by West Michigan. The first seven batters reached for the Whitecaps. Max Clark had a two-run single, with a third run escorted home after an error. Bruns was on the hook for those runs. A single, a walk, and a fielder's choice put up three more against Jorge Gonzalez.

- The Loons were shut out through the first eight innings. West Michigan starter Hayden Minton went six innings and struck out seven. Great Lakes had just three hits off Minton. Zyhir Hope and Mike Sirota each singled in the first but were left on.

- Max Clark finished with four RBI, and Kevin McGonigle added three. Clark had an RBI double in the seventh, and McGonigle provided a two-run double in the eighth.

- Great Lakes avoided a shutout, gaining a run in the ninth. Joe Vetrano sliced a single to left field to bring in Mike Sirota. The game ended with the Whitecaps converting their third double play defensively.

Rounding Things Out

Kendall George walked in the sixth to extend an on-base streak to 18 games. His second nine-game hitting streak of 2025 concluded tonight.

Up Next

The Loons and Whitecaps are back tomorrow, Saturday, July 5th. It's the first night of Red, White, and Bluey Weekend, presented by MyMichigan Health. Bluey and her little sister Bingo will be in attendance. Postgame is a Fireworks Loontacular brought to you by Farm Bureau Insurance.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.