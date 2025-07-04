Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:00 PM at Lake County)

July 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Friday, July 4, 2025 l Game #78 (13)

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (4-8, 25-52) at Lake County Captains (6-6, 41-37)

LH Nick Sando (1-2, 11.20) vs. LH Jackson Humphries (0-7, 4.24)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the first game of a three-game set in Eastlake. This is the continuation of six straight games between the two clubs. The first three were played in Dayton.

Current Series: Lake County 3, Dayton 0. Season Series: Lake County 7, Dayton 2. Streaks: The Dragons have lost five straight after winning four of five.

Last Game: Thursday: Lake County 9, Dayton 8. The Captains built a 6-0 lead over the first five innings, then held off a Dayton comeback bid. The Dragons cut the deficit to 6-5 by the end of the seventh and trailed 9-5 going to the bottom of the ninth before scoring three runs, keyed by a two-run homer by Carlos Sanchez, to make it a one-run game. Leo Balcazar had a two-run homer for Dayton in the seventh.

Team and Player Notes:

In the Second Half season (12 games), the Dragons rank within the top three in the Midwest League (12 teams) in runs (81), hits (117), doubles (27), slugging percentage (.445), and OPS (.802). The Dragons Second Half ERA of 6.86 ranks last in the MWL.

Carlos Jorge leads the MWL in Second Half season batting average at .410. Jorge has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games. In those 11 G, he is 18 for 47 (.383) with 1 HR, 1 3B, 4 2B, 8 RBI, and 5 stolen bases.

Yerlin Confidan in his last eight games is 14 for 33 (.424) with 4 2B, 1 3B, 10 RBI, and 9 runs scored.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 11 straight games and 15 of his last 16. In those 16 G, he is 21 for 69 (.304) with 4 HR, 4 2B, 12 RBI. In the Second Half season, Balcazar is tied for second in the MWL in both home runs (3) and extra base hits (7).

Anthony Stephan in his last nine games is 13 for 38 (.342) with 1 home run, 5 doubles, 1 triple, and 8 RBI.

Carter Graham over his last five games is 8 for 20 (.400) with a home run, double, 4 RBI, and 5 runs scored.

Carlos Sanchez is hitting .323 with two home runs in nine games since joining the Dragons. He ranks in the top 10 in the MWL in both slugging percentage and OPS in the Second Half season.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, July 5 (7:00 pm): Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (1-4, 4.13) at Lake County LH Caden Favors (2-7, 4.87)

Sunday, July 6 (1:00 pm): Dayton RH Jose Montero (3-3, 4.87) at Lake County LH Josh Hartle (5-1, 3.34)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.