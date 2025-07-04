Five Run Second Provides the Fireworks, Peschl Sparkles, Kernels Top Bandits 6-3

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels sparked a five-run rally in the bottom of the second, and pitching took them the rest of the way in Cedar Rapids' fifth straight Fourth of July win, 6-3, over Quad Cities.

After coming up short on Thursday night, the Kernels' offense got hot in the bottom of the second inning to start off the Fourth of July. Poncho Ruiz and Brandon Winokur led off the frame with singles, then Misael Urbina lined a double to left to bring around both runners and jump Cedar Rapids ahead 2-0. After moving up to third on a Caden Kendle single, Urbina scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. Later in the at-bat, Justin Connell launched a two-run homer to left to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Kernels added one more. With one out, Winokur singled, then moved up to second on a walk. Now with two down, Kendle lined a double to left to plate Winokur and make it 6-0.

In the top of the fourth, Quad Cities got that run back with a Carson Roccaforte opposite field home run to left field to make it 6-1.

But that was all the offense on the night against Kernels starter Cole Peschl. The right-hander allowed one run across six innings and struck out four en route to his third win and second quality start of the season.

The River Bandits got a run in the eighth on a Bryan Gonzalez RBI single and one in the ninth on a Canyon Brown solo homer, but it was not enough as the Kernels claimed their fifth straight Independence win, 6-3.

With the victory, Cedar Rapids goes to 5-8 in the second half of the season and evens the series against Quad Cities at 2-2. Game five of the set is scheduled for Saturday evening at 6:35, with Alejandro Hidalgo on the mound for the Kernels opposite Josh Hansell.







