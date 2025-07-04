Lugnuts Draw 10,527 in 4th of July Loss to TinCaps

July 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-4, 40-38) jumped out to an early lead and doubled up the Lansing Lugnuts (5-8, 41-38), 6-3, in front of a Friday night Independence Day crowd of 10,527 at Jackson® Field™ - the largest single game crowd of the season in High-A and one of the largest crowds in all of Minor League Baseball.

It was the 16th straight July 4th home game in which the Lugnuts have drawn over 10,000 fans.

Braedon Karpathios and Ryan Jackson supplied two-out RBI singles off Steven Echavarria in the first inning, and Brendan Durfee added a two-run homer in the fourth to put the TinCaps up 4-0.

In all, Echavarria tossed five innings, allowing six hits, four runs and three walks with one strikeout.

His counterpart, Isaiah Lowe, gave up an RBI fielder's choice to Darlyn Montero in the fourth inning, a Joshua Kuroda-Grauer RBI double in the fifth, and an inherited run in the seventh, courtesy of a Nate Nankil bases-loaded walk drawn from Ruben Galindo.

But the TinCaps used a bases-loaded walk from Jake Pfennigs in the sixth and an unearned run against Mark Adamiak in the ninth to get comfortable, and Lansing could manage nothing further.

In the loss, Jared Dickey went 2-for-4 with a single, double and a walk, while Casey Yamauchi went 2-for-3 with two singles and an HBP.

The 5th of July is a Fiesta Locos, featuring a plaza party, live music, Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway and LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start between Tzu-Chen Sha and Fort Wayne right-hander Eric Yost.

