TinCaps Take Fourth Win in Last Five Games

July 4, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







LANSING, Mich. - On the road on the Fourth of July for the first time since 2008, the Fort Wayne TinCaps scrambled the Lansing Lugnuts' (Athletics affiliate) sellout crowd, winning 6-3.

All nine Fort Wayne (9-4, 40-38) starters reached base, with seven recording a base hit as the 'Caps recorded 10 hits and walked seven times.

The TinCaps struck first in the opening frame, scoring two runs on four singles. After an RBI knock by outfielder Braedon Karpathios, third baseman Ryan Jackson drove in Karpathios with a single to center field.

TinCaps starter Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect) faced the minimum through three innings, only throwing 26 pitches. Lowe tied a career-long, going 6 1/3 innings and striking out four while giving up three runs. It is the TinCaps' 13th quality start.

Brendan Durfee put Fort Wayne ahead 4-0 after his first home run of the season. The left-handed hitting catcher lined a two-run homer just over the right-field wall.

Lansing (5-8, 41-38) answered with three straight runs, but ended the night 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left nine runners on.

Padres No. 1 prospect Leo De Vries walked twice, scoring an insurance run off an RBI single by Rosman Verdugo. The No. 23 Padres prospect collected three singles for his 15th multi-hit game this season.

Reliever Garrett Hawkins secured his fifth save of the season, recording the final four outs. Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 20 appearances and 25 straight innings.

Next Game: Saturday, July 5 @ Lansing (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Eric Yost

- Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Tzu-Chen Sha (No. 29 Athletics prospect)

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







Midwest League Stories from July 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.