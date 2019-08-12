TinCaps Game Notes: August 12 at South Bend (Game 118)

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release





Fort Wayne TinCaps (20-29, 53-64) @ South Bend Cubs (27-22, 64-53)

RHP Edwuin Bencomo (1st start of year) vs. RHP Carlos Vega (1st MiLB start)

Monday, Aug. 12 - Four Winds Field (South Bend, Ind.) - First Pitch 7:05 PM (Game 118 / 138)

LISTEN: John Nolan, Mike Maahs & Evan Stockton (ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn)

WATCH: MiLB.TV

TOUGH TWO DAYS: South Bend has taken the first two games of the series. On Saturday night, the Cubs won a low scoring, well-pitched 3-0 game. On Sunday afternoon, South Bend scored the final seven runs of the game, erasing a 3-1 deficit to win 8-3.

BENCOMO'S BEEN BRILLANT: Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo makes his first start of the season for the TinCaps tonight - his first nine appearances were all in relief. In his last seven outings (dating back to July 20th), the 20-year-old has posted a 2.03 ERA in 13.1 IP (3 earned runs) with 17 strikeouts and 4 walks.

WALK & RUN: Outfielder Jawaun Harris ranks 3rd in the MWL in stolen bases with 29. For that matter, he's only been caught stealing 4 times, making him the only player in the league with 23+ SB and < 5 CS. Harris is also tied for 5th in the MWL in BB% (14.8%). Harris is batting leadoff tonight for just the third time this season.

HOT CURRY: Outfielder Michael Curry's season got off to a slow start. After being in Extended Spring Training, he appeared in 5 April games before going back to Extended. He returned Memorial Day Weekend and went 0-for-6 in his first 2 games back. But in 55 games since May 26, he ranks 4th in the MWL in OPS (.875). Curry also ranks 4th in OBP (.399) and RBIs (29), and the former Georgia Bulldog is also 6th in SLG% (.476). Curry went 2-for-3 with a double and a walk on Sunday.

J-LO'S FEELING IT: Over his last 19 games (dating back to July 21), infielder Justin Lopez has slashed .324/.351/.473 (.824 OPS) with 5 doubles, 2 homers, and 11 RBIs... Entering the weekend, Lopez, 19, was 1 of only 4 teenagers in the MWL with 10+ home runs this season. The others are Peoria's Nolan Gorman, who was drafted by the Cardinals 19th overall in 2018 (he hit 10 before a mid-season promotion), Burlington's Kevin Maitan, who was rated as the No. 1 international free agent prospect in 2016, and Lansing's Gabriel Moreno, the No. 9 Blue Jays prospect.

LINE DRIVE LEE: Infielder Lee Solomon ranks tied for 2nd in the MWL in line drive % at 21.3% on batted balls in play. Solomon went 2-for-4 on Thursday night with a home run and 3 RBIs, his seventh multi-RBI game of the season. The infielder also drove in the only TinCaps run on Friday night - he has eight RBIs in nine games during August.

KEEPING CONTROL: TinCaps pitchers have issued the fewest walks in the MWL this season, averaging just 2.9 per 9 innings. Fort Wayne also has the best ratio of strikeouts to walks (3.11). The 'Caps pitching staff has 71 strikeouts compared to 23 walks during their last nine games.

FAMILIAR ROAD FOES: Every single remaining game for the TinCaps this season is against an Eastern Division opponent. After tonight's series wraps up in South Bend, the 'Caps head to Lansing Wednesday-Friday after an off day Tuesday. The road slate wraps up with a three-game series at Dayton (Aug. 21-23) and a four-game trip to West Michigan (Aug. 24 - 27).

MARTY PARTY: Right-handed reliever Adrian Martinez, starting in the place of the recently promoted Joey Cantillo, tossed a very solid start on Saturday night. The 22-year-old from Mexico allowed two runs on five hits in 5.2 IP with four strikeouts. Since July 1, Martinez has made 11 appearances (all but one in relief), posting an ERA of 1.82 in 24.2 innings with 25 strikeouts and 6 walks.

