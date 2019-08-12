Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 14-16

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers resume their current homestand after Tuesday's off day when they welcome the Cedar Rapids Kernels to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium for a three-game series that begins on Wednesday night. There is an E-sports Night, the final Los Cascabeles Night, the final Superhero Night, and some cool giveaways planned for the series. Oh, and the Rattlers are in a playoff chase, too and they could really use your support!

- WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14 at 7:05pm; E-Sports Night; Bang for Your Buck Night with Y100; Ethan Small Player Poster presented by EatStreet: E-Sports Night is here and it's our first-ever! There will be characters from some of the most popular games out there, prizes, and even special concessions for this evening. The first 1,000 fans to attend the game will receive a poster of Timber Rattlers pitcher and Milwaukee Brewers 2019 First-Round Draft Pick Ethan Small. This is poster number three in a series of four that are being given away this season. Enjoy Cher-Make Hot dogs and 16-ounce Pepsi products for $1. There are also 16-ounce domestic beers available for $2 to those of legal drinking age. These specials are part of the Wednesday night Bang for Your Buck with Y100.

- THURSDAY, AUGUST 15 at 7:05pm; Los Cascabeles Night #3 presented by DiGiorno Pizza with HOLA Wisconsin and Casa Hispana; Freddy Peralta Bobblehead courtesy of Ripon College; Maraca Giveaway from North Shore Bank; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company with 105.7 WAPL: It is the final Los Cascabeles Night of the season with DiGiorno Pizza, HOLA Wisconsin, and Casa Hispana and Wisconsin Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their Cascabeles jerseys for the final time. There will be an online auction and you may bid on your favorite player's jersey by following this link. The auction ends at 9:00pm CDT on Thursday night. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a bobblehead of former Timber Rattler and current Milwaukee Brewer Freddy Peralta from DiGiorno Pizza and Ripon College. Everyone to attend this game may enjoy Cher-Make brats and those of legal drinking age may have a variety of craft brews for $2 as part of a Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and 105.7 WAPL.

- FRIDAY, AUGUST 16 at 7:05pm; Superhero Night #2 with Tony Stark Glasses Giveaway for the kids from North Shore Bank; Arty's Old Fashioned Friday presented by Arty's and 101.1 WIXX; Postgame Fireworks with FOX 11; Kids Run the Bases with Menasha Corporation: Tony Stark Lives! The Invincible Iron Man is making an appearance at our final Superhero Night of the 2019 season. The first 500 children aged twelve and under will receive a pair of Tony Stark glasses courtesy of North Shore Bank. Fans of legal drinking age may have Arty's Old Fashioned Drinks for $3 on this Arty's Old Fashioned Friday with Arty's and 101.1 WIXX. FOX 11 presents postgame fireworks and children aged twelve and under may run the bases after the game courtesy of Menasha Corporation.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

