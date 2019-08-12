Qsar Homers Again, Trageton K's Nine in 4-1 Win

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release





Midland, MI - Jordan Qsar homered for the second-straight game and Zack Trageton struck out a career-high nine in the Bowling Green Hot Rods 4-1 victory over the Great Lakes Loons in the series finale on Monday afternoon. The Hot Rods improve to 69-51 overall and 30-20 in the second half, tied for first with the Loons, ahead of a league-wide off day on Tuesday.

The Hot Rods took a four-run lead in the first inning, chasing Loons starter Jack Little from the game. Ford Proctor led off the game with a walk and went to second on a wild pitch. Jordan Qsar hit his second homer of the series, a 381-foot blast to right, to give Bowling Green a 2-0 edge. Chris Betts and Jonathan Aranda both walked, chasing Little from the game. Jose Chacin entered from the bullpen and got a fly ball to right off the bat of Roberto Alvarez, but Romer Cuadrado dropped it on the chalk line for an error, allowing Betts and Aranda to score while giving the Hot Rods a 4-0 lead.

The Loons got a run back against Nick Padilla in his second inning of work during the seventh. Cuadrado doubled to right and Leonel Valera moved him to third with a single. Justin Yurchak grounded into a double play that scored Cuadrado to cut the Hot Rods lead to 4-1, but the Hot Rods held on the rest of the way en route to a series win.

Trageton (3-0) tossed five scoreless, allowing four hits with a career-high nine strikeouts and did not issue a walk in a win. Padilla allowed a run on three hits with a walk and a strikeout in 2.1 innings of work. Joel Peguero earned his 11th save of the season, tossing a scoreless 2.1 innings with two walks, a hit, and three strikeouts.

Notes: Qsar homered for the second straight game in the series... He also had his sixth multi-RBI game of the season... It was his third two-RBI game... Trageton set a career-high with nine strikeouts... It surpasses his previous high of eight, which he reached twice... BG finishes its season series against the Loons with a 9-4 record... Qsar's homer was the team's 16th first-inning blast this season... It's the most of any inning... BG has hit 14 homers against the Loons, tied for the most against any team this year... BG is 9-4 on Mondays and 3-1 on the road on Mondays... They're 7-5 in the month of August and 5-3 on the road in August... Qsar's homer was the 10th of the month of August... The team has reached double-digit homers in every month of the 2019 season... BG is 30-30 on the road this season... They finish the road trip 4-2... BG is 14-7 in three-run games... The club is 22-8 in day games... They improve to 8-4 in the rubber game of a three-game set... Monday was the 48th time BG won a game in which they scored first this season... The Hot Rods are 13-38 when outhit by their opponent... Tuesday serves as the final league-wide, scheduled off day for the 2019 Midwest League regular season... Bowling Green returns to action on Wednesday to start a three-game series with the Dayton Dragons at Bowling Green Ballpark... Fans can catch all the action with Shawn Murnin on Willie 107.9 FM and the Hot Rods Radio Network on the TuneIn Radio and MiLB First Pitch apps, available for smartphones.

