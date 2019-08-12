OF James Nix transferred from GCL Astros to Quad Cities

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





The Quad Cities River Bandits, in conjunction with the Houston Astros, have announced the following changes to their roster on Monday. Outfielder James Nix has been transferred from the GCL Astros (Rookie) to Quad Cities. Pitcher Hunter Martin has been released..

Addition:

OF James Nix transferred from GCL Astros to Quad Cities

Subtraction:

RHP Hunter Martin released

Nix was selected by the Astros in the 35th round of the 2019 draft out of the College of Central Florida. He played in eight games in the Gulf Coast League to open his professional career, batting .261 with a home run. This spring, Nix was named an NJCAA Division 1 All-American at Central Florida. He hit .462 and finished with 48 runs batted in and 88 runs scored over 53 games.

Nix has been assigned uniform #8. The active roster remains full at the 25-player limit.

