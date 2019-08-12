Burdick Homers Twice, LumberKings Win 4th Straight

PEORIA, IL - Peyton Burdick homered twice and George Soriano combined with Cam Baird to shutout the Peoria Chiefs in a 7-0 Clinton LumberKings win on Monday afternoon at Dozer Park. Burdick drove home a career high six in the LumberKings (30-20, 63-56) 11th straight win over the Chiefs (14-36, 45-74).

The game started with Clinton scoring three times with their first three this. Thomas Jones ledoff with a single to right - one of his career high four hits for the game - and was followed by a Davis Bradshaw single that put runners at first and second. Peyton Burdick then lined the first of his two home runs over the wall in left for a 3-0 Clinton lead they would not relinquish.

The first inning runs came against Chiefs starter Parker Kelly. For a 4.2 inning outing, Kelly (3-3) was hung with the loss. He allowed six runs on seven hits while walking two and striking out two.

In the top of the second, the LumberKings added on with a Jones RBI double off the wall in left. Clinton would score at least one run in all but one of the first six innings at plate.

Burdick added his longest home run of the game in the third with solo shot that went for his eighth of the year. The blast left his bat at 107 MPH and was estimated to have traveled 434 feet.

George Soriano needed very little run support as he silenced Peoria batters over his seven-shutout innings of work. He was perfect through four innings and ended his afternoon having allowed just two hits while walking none and striking out six. For his time, Soriano (4-7) earned the win.

Cam Baird worked the final two innings for the LumberKings and did not allow a base runner to reach during his time out.

The LumberKings will now take Tuesday off as part of a league wide off day before returning home to open a three-game series with the Burlington Bees starting on Wednesday night.

