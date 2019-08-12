Dragons Notes for Monday

Monday, August 12, 2019 l Game # 50 (120)

Fifth Third Field l Dayton, Ohio l 7:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Lansing Lugnuts (25-24, 57-61) at Dayton Dragons (21-28, 49-70)

RH Sean Wymer (6-11, 5.95) at Dayton RH Jhon De Jesus (2-12, 5.26)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays) in the last game of a three-game series.

Last Game: Sunday: Lansing 10, Dayton 6. The Lugnuts overcame a 3-2 deficit with three runs in the fifth inning and five more in the seventh to build a 10-3 lead. Morgan Lofstrom led a nine-hit Dayton attack with a home run, double, single, and three runs batted in. The Lugnuts have won the first two games of the series.

Individual Notes

Jay Schuyler is batting .308 with one home run over his last 15 games.

Mariel Bautista is hitting .306 over his last 12 games.

Morgan Lofstrom has a five-game hitting streak, batting .389 with one home run.

Matt Lloyd hit a three-run home run in his first swing of his first game with the Dragons on Friday, becoming the second Dragons player this season to hit a homer in his first game with the club (Jay Schuyler on Opening Night). Lloyd started his pro career at Billings earlier this summer by hitting home runs in his second, third, and fourth games with the team. He was a 1st Team All-Big Ten choice at Indiana in both 2018 and 2019 and also served as the Hoosiers closer on the mound.

Matt Pidich over his last 24 games: 1.49 ERA, 42.1 IP, 29 H, 14 R, 7 ER, 13 BB, 45 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, August 13: Do Not Play

Wednesday, August 14 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Adrian Rodriguez (5-2, 3.95) at Bowling Green TBA

Thursday, August 15 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-8, 4.95) at Bowling Green TBA

Friday, August 16 (7:35 p.m.): Dayton LH Connor Curlis (4-4, 2.47) at Bowling Green TBA

