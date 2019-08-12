Bees Win Series, Drop Finale

Kane County rapped out 10 hits for three runs against Burlington pitching Monday night at Community Field to take the final game of the three 3-2. In the oddity that is baseball, the Bees runs came on only two hits.

Cole Duensing returned from the Burlington Injured List to start the match. He threw 3 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out three. He did not figure in the decision.

Luis Ramirez tossed the fourth and fifth. He gave up 2 runs on 5 hits allowed.

Keith Rogalla completed the game, but was touched for the winning run in the top of the seventh. He took the loss. Rogalla gave up a one out double to Dominic Fletcher, whose brother David plays for the Bees parent Los Angeles Angels. A single moved him to third. He scored on another single from the next Cougar batter. That made it 3-2. That is how it would end.

The Bees were 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Adrian Rondon had one hit. Right Fielder Francisco Del Valle had the other.

The Bees are off on Tuesday. They then go on the road to play three games at Clinton, four at Beloit and three at Wisconsin.

