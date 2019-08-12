Bees Win Series, Drop Finale
August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release
Kane County rapped out 10 hits for three runs against Burlington pitching Monday night at Community Field to take the final game of the three 3-2. In the oddity that is baseball, the Bees runs came on only two hits.
Cole Duensing returned from the Burlington Injured List to start the match. He threw 3 innings, allowing 2 hits, walking 2 and striking out three. He did not figure in the decision.
Luis Ramirez tossed the fourth and fifth. He gave up 2 runs on 5 hits allowed.
Keith Rogalla completed the game, but was touched for the winning run in the top of the seventh. He took the loss. Rogalla gave up a one out double to Dominic Fletcher, whose brother David plays for the Bees parent Los Angeles Angels. A single moved him to third. He scored on another single from the next Cougar batter. That made it 3-2. That is how it would end.
The Bees were 0-5 with runners in scoring position. Shortstop Adrian Rondon had one hit. Right Fielder Francisco Del Valle had the other.
The Bees are off on Tuesday. They then go on the road to play three games at Clinton, four at Beloit and three at Wisconsin.
Images from this story
|
Burlington Bees pitcher Cole Duensing
(Bees Media Relations)
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2019
- Cubs Drop Finale to TinCaps 3-1 - South Bend Cubs
- Nuts Sweep Dragons, Win 4th Straight - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bees Win Series, Drop Finale - Burlington Bees
- Middle of Lineup Helps Cougars Avoid Sweep - Kane County Cougars
- TinCaps Win South Bend Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Picantes' Offense Smoking Hot - Lake County Captains
- Snappers Avoid Sweep With 9th Inning Push In Cedar Rapids - Beloit Snappers
- Beloit Tops Cedar Rapids in Series Finale - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- 'Caps Score Six in 13-6 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Lansing Holds off Dragons 9th Inning Comeback Bid to Win, 4-3 - Dayton Dragons
- Lugnuts Pitcher Pardinho Placed on Injured List - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 14-16 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Wisconsin Edges River Bandits 4-3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Peyton Burdick Named Player of the Week - Clinton LumberKings
- Burdick Homers Twice, LumberKings Win 4th Straight - Clinton LumberKings
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 12 at South Bend (Game 118) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bandits Come up Short in Series Finale at Wisconsin - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Fall Monday - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons Drop Series Finale - Great Lakes Loons
- Qsar Homers Again, Trageton K's Nine in 4-1 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- OF James Nix transferred from GCL Astros to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kirby, Greene Save 'Caps Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.