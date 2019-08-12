Bandits Come up Short in Series Finale at Wisconsin

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release





Appleton, WI- The Quad Cities River Bandits trailed from the first inning until the final pitch in dropping the series finale to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Monday afternoon at Fox Cities Stadium. A three-run fifth inning for the Timber Rattlers turned out to be the difference in the contest.

Wisconsin (27-23, 58-61) took the lead immediately with an unearned run in the first inning. After his one-out single, Korry Howell was picked off of first base, but advanced to second when Grae Kessinger dropped Alex Holderbach's throw. Later in the frame, David Fry's high fly ball down the right field line was misplayed by right fielder James Nix for a three-base error that put the Timber Rattlers in front 1-0.

The Timber Rattlers also jumped on reliever Felipe Tejada in the fifth to extend the lead. Thomas Dillard worked a one-out walk and scored from first when Fry hooked a double into the left field corner. With two outs, Pablo Abreu poked a single through the right side to push the margin to 3-0 and Yeison Coca followed with a double of his own to make it 4-0.

Quad Cities (28-22, 71-45) chased Wisconsin starter Adam Hill after just 3.0 innings, but did not push any runs across against him. In fact, they would not score until the top of the seventh against reliever Nick Bennett. The Bandits took advantage of two costly Timber Rattlers errors in that frame to cut the deficit to 4-2. The gap narrowed a little more in the eighth when Oscar Campos drove a leadoff double into the gap and scored on an RBI grounder to third by Freudis Nova.

After closing within one, the River Bandits were held without a baserunner the rest of the way by Victor Castaneda and Logan Gillaspie. Bandits starter Lupe Chavez was dealt the loss after allowing one unearned run in 4.0 innings. Tejada allowed three runs in 2.0 innings out of the bullpen as his scoreless streak was snapped at 17.0 consecutive innings. The last pitcher out of the pen, Devin Conn, tossed a pair of perfect frames and has allowed just one run in his last 23.0 innings of work.

Each team finished with six hits in the game. Kessinger, Campos and Wilyer Abreu extended hit streaks to six games and Alex McKenna extended his to seven. Wisconsin was led by Pablo Abreu's two hits and an RBI.

The Bandits will take Tuesday off and then return home for the start of a seven-game homestand on Wednesday night. First pitch against the Beloit Snappers is set for 6:35 p.m. It will be One Step Kids Night presented by One Step Printing. In addition, a portion of the proceeds from the game and 50/50 raffle will be donated to local veterans groups as part of We Care Wednesday. On the mound, LHP Jonathan Bermudez (4-0, 3.94) will work for the River Bandits against Beloit RHP Reid Birlingmair (5-6, 4.56).

All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.

