Lugnuts Pitcher Pardinho Placed on Injured List

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher Eric Pardinho has been placed on the Injured List. There is no corresponding move.

The Lugnuts (25-24, 57-61) go for a fourth straight win tonight, playing the finale of a three-game series in Dayton. After a day off on Tuesday, the Lugnuts open a seven-game homestand on Wednesday at Cooley Law School Stadium. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.