Lugnuts Pitcher Pardinho Placed on Injured List
August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In conjunction with the Toronto Blue Jays, Lansing Lugnuts pitcher Eric Pardinho has been placed on the Injured List. There is no corresponding move.
The Lugnuts (25-24, 57-61) go for a fourth straight win tonight, playing the finale of a three-game series in Dayton. After a day off on Tuesday, the Lugnuts open a seven-game homestand on Wednesday at Cooley Law School Stadium. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2019
- Lugnuts Pitcher Pardinho Placed on Injured List - Lansing Lugnuts
- Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: August 14-16 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Wisconsin Edges River Bandits 4-3 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Peyton Burdick Named Player of the Week - Clinton LumberKings
- Burdick Homers Twice, LumberKings Win 4th Straight - Clinton LumberKings
- TinCaps Game Notes: August 12 at South Bend (Game 118) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Bandits Come up Short in Series Finale at Wisconsin - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Chiefs Fall Monday - Peoria Chiefs
- Loons Drop Series Finale - Great Lakes Loons
- Qsar Homers Again, Trageton K's Nine in 4-1 Win - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- Dragons Notes for Monday - Dayton Dragons
- Hot Rods Game Notes - Bowling Green Hot Rods
- OF James Nix transferred from GCL Astros to Quad Cities - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Kirby, Greene Save 'Caps Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.