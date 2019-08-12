Middle of Lineup Helps Cougars Avoid Sweep
August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Kane County Cougars News Release
Burlington, Iowa - The Kane County Cougars (69-50, 34-16) squeaked out a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees (57-63, 18-32) on Monday night at Community Field. The Cougars avoided their first sweep of the season.
The Cougars broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning. Blaze Alexander led off with a single. He advanced to second base with two outs when Joey Rose walked. Next, Nick Dalesandro singled to score Alexander and put the Cougars up 1-0.
In the bottom of the fourth, Cougars starter Michel Gelabert got wild. Two walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before he was pulled. With Kenny Hernandez on the mound, Justin Jones bounced into a fielder's choice to tie the game, 1-1. Hernandez walked Alvaro Rubalcaba with the bases loaded to force in the Bees' second run.
The Cougars scored the final two runs of the night. Blaze Alexander's fifth inning RBI single tied the game, 2-2. Buddy Kennedy brought Dominic Fletcher to the plate with a seventh inning RBI single.
Hernandez (6-2) ultimately earned the win with three innings on the mound and no runs charged to his total. Jose Cuas (6) took home the four-inning save. Keith Rogalla (0-1) suffered the loss after allowing Kennedy's go-ahead single in the seventh.
The Cougars are off on Tuesday before beginning a seven-game homestand on Wednesday night with the first game of a three-game series against Peoria at 6:30 p.m. Follow the action live with Joe Brand on AM 1280 WBIG or on kccougars.com.
