Kirby, Greene Save 'Caps Win

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release





EASTLAKE, OH - The West Michigan Whitecaps found a one-run victory that's been hard to come by during the 2019 season, edging the Lake County Captains by a score of 6-5 on Sunday at Classic Park.

The Whitecaps won their first one-run game away from Fifth Third Ballpark since a 6-5 victory on May 4 at Burlington's Community Field. A total of five home runs occurred in the contest.

West Michigan opened the scoring in the second when Andre Lipcius launched his second home run of the season with an opposite-field shot that carried the right-field wall for a 1-0 lead. In the third, Parker Meadows delivered an RBI-single before Bryant Packard launched his third home run of the season - a two-run shot to extend the edge to 4-0. In the fourth, shortstop Wenceel Perez committed a throwing error on a routine ground ball with two outs, allowing the frame to continue and the following two batters each homered in Miguel Jerez and Josh Rolette. In the fifth, Meadows and Riley Greene teamed up for back-to-back triples to increase the "Caps lead to 5-3. The two teams exchanged single runs in the later innings, and Lipcius chipped in a run-scoring single to provide the "Caps much-needed insurance. In the bottom of the frame, Bo Naylor launched an opposite-field home run to narrow the West Michigan edge to 6-5, but Greene made a spectacular diving catch near the left-center field wall to end the threat.

Bass (4-3) pitched 6.1 innings and gave up four runs and struck out five in his fourth Whitecaps victory since rejoining the ballclub in July. Lake County starter Zach Draper (7-3) gave up five runs in 4.2 frames in suffering a rare loss - his third of the season. Chance Kirby tossed the final 2.2 frames in relief to pick up his first career Whitecaps save. The Whitecaps record improves to 17-32 in the second half and 38-80 overall while the Captains drop to 25-24 in the second half and 65-53 this season. Meadows and Lipcius each recorded a pair of hits for the "Caps in the victory.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps conclude their three-game series against the Lake County Captains Monday night at Classic Park beginning at 7:00 pm. Pitcher Wilkel Hernandez starts for West Michigan against the Captains Matt Turner. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty starts on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. Tickets are available for any Whitecaps 2019 home contest by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or by visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

