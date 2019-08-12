Chiefs Fall Monday

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Peoria Chiefs News Release





Peoria, IL - After allowing runs in the first three innings, the Peoria Chiefs fell 7-0 to the Clinton LumberKings Monday afternoon at Dozer Park. With a perfect inning and two strikeouts Freddy Pacheco was named the Pekin Insurance Beyond the Expected Player of the Game.

After the first 12 batters were retired consecutively, the Chiefs got their first hit off Clinton starter George Soriano. Brendan Donovan led off with a single but the next three batters were retired, stranding him at first.

Peoria got their second hit of the game from Josh Shaw as he singled with one out in the bottom of the fifth. Shaw advanced to second when Edwin Figuera reached on a throwing error from Clinton third baseman Bubba Hollins but a flyout ended the inning with two runners left on base.

Parker Kelly (3-3) took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings of work. Wilfredo Pereira pitched 3 1/3 innings allowing one run on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Freddy Pacheco tallied two strikeouts without allowing a baserunner in one inning of work.

With an off day on Tuesday, the Chiefs hit the road for a three-game road trip against the Kane County Cougars starting Tuesday, August 14 at 6:30 p.m. The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:15 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets. The game is also available on MiLB.TV for subscribers.

Peoria returns home for a seven-game homestand starting with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Saturday, August 17. Individual game tickets, group tickets and season ticket packages, including full-season, a 35-game ticket package, an 18-game ticket package or a Flex Plan are currently on sale by calling 309-680-4000. Individual game tickets are also on sale with the Dozer Park Box Office open Monday - Friday from 10:00 am - 5:00 pm and online at www.peoriachiefs.com which also lists all of the season's promotions. Game times and promotions are subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.