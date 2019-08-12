Cubs Drop Finale to TinCaps 3-1

South Bend, IN: The series finale between the South Bend Cubs and Fort Wayne TinCaps on Monday night from Four Winds Field was pushed back an hour and 10 minutes due to rain moving through northern Indiana. With the tarp being pulled off around 7:30, the clubs were set for an 8:15 start.

Right-hander Carlos Vega gave the Cubs a chance to win in his first professional start. The usual middle inning reliever was tasked with starting the series finale due to a change in the rotation. In his last eight innings at home, Vega has not given up a run. Tonight, he fired four shutout innings and struck out one batter to leave Fort Wayne scoreless through the first four.

South Bend was on the board first in all three games this series. That continued on Monday as the Cubs scored their first and only run in the bottom of the 4th thanks to a bloop single by Yonathan Perlaza. In the final two games against Fort Wayne, Perlaza had a combined three RBI.

Out of the bullpen first for South Bend was righty Fauris Guerrero. On his third pitch of the night, catcher Juan Fernandez took him deep to tie the game at 1-1. Later in the inning, Kelvin Alarcon grounded into a 4-6-3 double play and Ethan Skender scored the eventual game winning run to make it 2-1.

In the 8th, Michael Curry drove in Tyler Benson with a single off of Sean Barry for a two-run TinCaps lead. The Cubs were not able to rally in the late innings and dropped the game 3-1.

Even with the loss, South Bend still takes the series two games out of three and will regroup with their off day tomorrow. The Cubs will next face the Lake County Captains on the road for three games. In total, it is a seven game road trip with four against the Great Lakes Loons following.

