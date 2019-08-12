Peyton Burdick Named Player of the Week

August 12, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





CLINTON, IA - Clinton LumberKings leftfielder Peyton Burdick has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for August 5-11. Burdick earned the honor for a slash line of .394/.429/.758 over seven games that included six doubles, two home runs, 12 RBIs, five runs scored, and a walk.

Burdick, 22, joins Clinton Opening Day starter Chris Vallimont as the second LumberKings to win the Midwest League Player of the Week Award in 2019.

His week of success included at least one hit in all seven games and is part of his current 10-game hitting streak. In addition, Burdick drove in at least one run in all of his games during the week helping Clinton to snap a seven-game losing streak that was their longest of the year. Some of the highlights included a home run off the scoreboard at Modern Woodmen Park and a blast against the Chiefs on August 11th that was part of a team high 19 hit performance.

The Batavia, Ohio native was drafted by the Miami Marlins in the 3rd round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Wright State. He began his professional career with the Batavia Muckdogs before earning the promotion to the Clinton LumberKings on June 23rd. Following his winning of the Player of the Week Award he went 2-for-3 against the Chiefs on Monday afternoon, August 12th, with two home runs and a career high six RBIs.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 12, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.