Loons Drop Series Finale

MIDLAND, Mich. - Despite out-hitting the Bowling Green Hot Rods, four runs in the first inning was too much to overcome for the Great Lakes Loons as they dropped the series finale 4-1 on Monday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

The juxtaposition between the two scoring plays for the Hot Rods was a bit striking: a two-run home run for Jordan Qsar, followed by a dropped fly ball from Loons outfielder Romer Cuadrado that would've ended the inning, allowing two more runs to score.

Unfortunately for the Loons, four runs would be more than enough as the only rim in the game for Great Lakes came when Justin Yurchak grounded into a double play, allowing his teammate Cuardrado to score.

Leonel Valrea, who's been on a tear since the early part of July, had the only multi-hit game for the Loons going 2-for-4. Since hitting .145 in the month of April, Leonel Valera has improved in every month of the season. Specifically since he turned 20 on July 9, Valera has played in 27 games and is slashing .294/.389/.450 with 32 hits, 16 walks and 13 stolen bases.

Making his eighth start since being drafted in the fifth round out of Stanford by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Jack Little lasted 0.2 inning allowing the four runs (two earned). Jose Chacin and Justin Bruihl were both excellent with Chacin tossing 6.1 innings allowing just three hits, with Bruihl going the other two surrendering just one. The duo combined for nine strikeouts.

The Loons will have a league-wide off day on Tuesday before a three-game road trip to greater Grand Rapids to take on the West Michigan Whitecaps. They return to Midland on Saturday, August 17th to begin a seven-game homestand. Just 10 home games remain in the regular season.

UPCOMING HOMESTAND

Aug 17: Fairy Tale Kingdom Night

Aug 18: Back to School Lunch Box Giveaway

Aug 19: Postgame Veterans Run the Bases

Aug 20: Two-fer Tuesday

Aug 21: Camels Bottle Opener Coaster Giveaway

Aug 22: Lucky Hot Dog & Michigander Night

Aug 23: The Office Night feat. Brian Baumgartner (aka Kevin Malone)

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

