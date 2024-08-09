Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Portland Timbers News Release







The Portland Timbers are set to take on St. Louis CITY SC in a Round of 32 match of Leagues Cup 2024 tonight, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) at CITYPARK. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

The Timbers will play their first Leagues Cup 2024 road match against St. Louis CITY SC in a Round of 32 knockout matchup tonight. Portland opened its tournament account when they faced LIGA MX side Club León (July 28) and Colorado Rapids (Aug. 1) in the West 5 Group, earning two victories to win the group. The Timbers outscored León and the Rapids with a 6-1 margin, with five different players scoring at least a goal (Antony, Ayala, McGraw, Moreno, Toye). If the match results in a draw, the teams will go straight into a penalty kick shootout.

