Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
The Portland Timbers are set to take on St. Louis CITY SC in a Round of 32 match of Leagues Cup 2024 tonight, Aug. 9 at 5:30 p.m. (Pacific) at CITYPARK. The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
The Timbers will play their first Leagues Cup 2024 road match against St. Louis CITY SC in a Round of 32 knockout matchup tonight. Portland opened its tournament account when they faced LIGA MX side Club León (July 28) and Colorado Rapids (Aug. 1) in the West 5 Group, earning two victories to win the group. The Timbers outscored León and the Rapids with a 6-1 margin, with five different players scoring at least a goal (Antony, Ayala, McGraw, Moreno, Toye). If the match results in a draw, the teams will go straight into a penalty kick shootout.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024
- Leagues Cup Lineup Notes: FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Date Changed for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Between LAFC and Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles FC
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers Announce Academy Restructure and Expansion
- Portland Timbers and Larrys Mabiala Mutually Part Ways
- Timbers Set to Face St. Louis City SC in Round of 32 Match of Leagues Cup 2024