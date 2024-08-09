Philadelphia Union Blank CF Montréal
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Club de Foot Montreal News Release
CHESTER, Pennsylvania - CF Montréal was eliminated from the 2024 Leagues Cup following a 2-0 defeat to the Philadelphia Union in the Round of 32 on Friday evening at Subaru Park.
The Union struck twice in the dying moments of each half to seal the result. Tai Baribo initially opened the scoring for the hosts at the stroke of halftime (45'+1) unassisted. Montreal kept the deficit at one for nearly the entire second half before Baribo finally collected his brace in stoppage time (90'+6) against the run of play.
CF Montréal will resume its MLS regular season on August 24 at Stade Saputo against the New England Revolution.
MATCH NOTES
-Joel Waterman played his 125th match with CF Montréal across all competitions.
Postgame comments from head coach Laurent Courtois and Jonathan Sirois are available here.
LAURENT COURTOIS
"We're disappointed to be leaving the competition. We thought we had created enough offensively. We lacked lucidity at key moments. Now we're hoping that the break will put us all back on the right track so that we can come back stronger together. Tonight, there were clear opportunities with few opponents in front of goal. We need to create more. We were able to do that a few times. Tonight, we were less inspired at times than the week before. But there's also the type of opponent you have to take into account."
JONATHAN SIROIS
"We're disappointed. This was a competition in which we wanted to go far. It was a manageable game. From the moment we started the game, we had good chances. The first goal hurt heading into the break. There was a certain amount of control in the second half without necessarily leading to any clear-cut chances. But we didn't produce enough offensively to equalize."
