LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

SEATTLE, Wash. - Playing in the Round of 32 of Leagues Cup 2024, the LA Galaxy were eliminated from the competition following a 3-1 loss on the road to Seattle Sounders FC at Lumen Field on Thursday night.

Leagues Cup 2024

In three matches played during Leagues Cup 2024 play, the LA Galaxy held a 1-1-1 record (5 GF, 6 GA). In their first Group Stage match, the Galaxy earned a 2-1 victory over the San Jose Earthquakes at PayPal Park on July 31. Closing out Group Stage play, LA earned a 2-2 draw in regulation before defeating Club Deportivo Guadalajara 5-4 in a penalty-kick shootout win at Dignity Health Sports Park on Aug. 4 to finish top of Group West 2. In five all-time Leagues Cup matches played, the LA Galaxy hold a 1-3-1 record (6 GF, 9 GA). Four different players scored (Miguel Berry, Diego Fagundez, Joseph Paintsil, Gabriel Pec) for the Galaxy throughout Leagues Cup play.

Goal-Scoring Plays

SEA- Yeimar Gomez (Albert Rusnak), 4th minute: Albert Rusnak's out-swinging corner-kick delivery was headed into the top corner of the goal from close range by Yeimar Gomez.

SEA - Jackson Ragen, 11th minute: Jordan Morris' header from an Albert Rusnak corner-kick was saved from point-blank-range by LA Galaxy goalkeeper John McCarthy. The ensuing rebound inside the six-yard box fell to Jackson Ragen, who converted his shot into the roof of the net.

SEA- Alex Roldan (Cristian Roldan), 45+4th minute: Alex Roldan's shot from 22-yards away from goal was curled into the side netting of the far post.

LA - Gabriel Pec (Riqu Puig), 83rd minute: Riqui Puig delivered an incisive pass down the left side of the penalty area to Gabriel Pec, who clipped his shot over the onrushing Seattle goalkeeper into the bottom right corner.

Postgame Notes

In 29 matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a 15-6-8 record (55 GF, 43 GA).

Thursday's Leagues Cup Round of 32 match between the LA Galaxy and Seattle Sounders FC marked the 51st meeting across all competitions between the two teams, with the Galaxy trailing the all-time series 17-20-14.

Against Seattle, the Galaxy hold a 11-14-14 record in league play, a 4-3-0 record in the MLS Cup Playoffs, a 2-2-0 record in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and a 0-1-0 record in Leagues Cup play.

In 16 road matches played across all competitions during the 2024 campaign, the LA Galaxy hold a 6-5-5 record (24 GF, 22 GA).

The loss snapped LA's four-game unbeaten run across all competitions dating back to July 17.

Gabriel Pec tallied a goal, won five of 11 duels, completed three of seven dribbles and won six possessions in the Round of 32 match.

In three Leagues Cup 2024 appearances, Pec recorded three goal contributions (2 goals, 1 assist).

In 12 matches played across all competitions dating back to June 15, Pec has totaled 15 goal contributions (8 goals, 7 assists).

Riqui Puig recorded an assist, won six fouls and 12 of 15 duels, completed six of nine dribbles and created three chances in the Round of 32 match against Seattle.

Puig has totaled 20 goal contributions (8 goals, 12 assists) in 25 appearances (24 starts) across all competitions during the 2024 campaign.

John McCarthy made his first Leagues Cup 2024 appearance, making eight saves in the loss to Seattle.

Next Game

Next up, the LA Galaxy return to league action by playing host to Atlanta United FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Saturday, Aug. 24 (7:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Leagues Cup 2024 - Round of 32

LA Galaxy at Seattle Sounders FC

Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024 - Lumen Field (Seattle, Wash.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 0 1 1

Seattle Sounders FC 3 0 3

Scoring Summary:

SEA: Gomez (Rusnak), 4

SEA: Ragen, 7

SEA: A. Roldan (C. Roldan), 45+4

LA: Pec (Puig), 83

Misconduct Summary:

SEA: Paulo (caution), 19

LA: Cerrillo (caution), 44

SEA: Ragan (caution), 45

SEA: Rothrock (caution), 52

SEA: Vargas (caution), 66

LA: Puig (caution), 79

SEA: Baker-Whiting (caution), 84

LA: Paintsil (caution), 90+2

Lineups:

LA: GK John McCarthy; D Miki Yamane, D Jalen Neal, D Maya Yoshida Š (Eriq Zavaleta, 79), D John Nelson (Mauricio Cuevas, 80); M Edwin Cerrillo (Isaiah Parente, 80), M Mark Delgado (Tucker Lepley, 88), M Diego Fagundez (Miguel Berry, 65), M Riqui Puig, M Gabriel Pec, F Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes Not Used: GK Brady Scott; D Martín Cáceres, M Gastón Brugman, F Ruben Ramos Jr.

TOTAL SHOTS: 8 (Gabriel Pec, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 2 (Gabriel Pec, 2); FOULS: 8 (Joseph Paintsil, 4); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 8

SEA: GK Andrew Thomas; D Nouhou, D Jackson Ragen (Jon Bell, 75), D Yeimar Gomez, D Alex Roldan; M Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva, 75), M Joao Paulo (Josh Atencio, 70), M Paul Rothrock (Reed Baker-Whiting, 69), M Albert Rusnak, M Cristian Roldan, F Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski, 86)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Jacob Castro, GK Stefan Frei; D Nathan, M Sota Kitahara, F Leo Chu, F Dylan Teves

TOTAL SHOTS: 22 (Jordan Morris, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 11 (Three players tied, 2); FOULS: 13 (Paul Rothrock, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 13; SAVES: 1

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistant Referees: Felisha Mariscal, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Ivan Arcides Barton Cisneros

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Weather: Clear, 82 degrees

Attendance: 17,242

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

