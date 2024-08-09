Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes defeated Club Necaxa 5-0 on Thursday night at PayPal Park in the 2024 Leagues Cup Round of 32.

The Quakes got on the board first in the fifth minute when a throw-in resulted in a pinpoint one-two between forward Cristian Espinoza and midfielder Jackson Yueill. The latter dribbled to the edge of the box and unleashed a low, curling left-footed shot that evaded Necaxa goalkeeper Ezequiel Unsain to give San Jose the early 1-0 lead. In minute 17, the Quakes would double the advantage when Vítor Costa connected with Amahl Pellegrino, who held the ball up for a streaking Hernán López, who blasted another left-footed shot from the top of the box past Unsain.

Black and Blue forward Jeremy Ebobisse almost made it a third in the 27th minute but his free kick was tipped away by Unsain at the last moment. Ebobisse's relentlessness would pay off just two minutes later. Quakes defender Rodrigues recuperated a loose ball from the edge of his own box and took it all the way into the attacking third. He subsequently laid the ball off for Pellegrino, who collected his second assist of the match when he fed Ebobisse at the top of the box for another clinical left-footed strike to make it 3-0.

San Jose wasn't finished with the onslaught in transition. In the 35th minute, a through ball from Pellegrino made its way to Costa. The Brazilian left back scooted down the left wing and pushed the ball down to López, whose brilliant backheel caught the Necaxa back line off-guard. The ball rolled to a charging Ebobisse, who drilled his second goal of the game to put the Quakes up 4-0.

Toward the end of the first half, Necaxa defender Alán Montes collided with Quakes goalkeeper William Yarbrough, resulting in a shoving match between the teams. Ultimately, Montes was sent off, and Rodrigues, who was initially shown a red card as well, had his booking reduced to a yellow card after video review showed he had not been the aggressor.

Playing the second half with a man advantage, San Jose pushed for a fifth goal and accomplished it in the 88th minute when defender Paul Marie caused a turnover in the opposing box and slotted it home for the final margin.

San Jose now advances for the first time to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles against Southern California rivals Los Angeles Football Club. The tournament clash will serve as a virtual rubber match, as both teams have won their respective home games. The Quakes won their meeting on May 4 at Levi's Stadium (3-1), but LAFC took the June 22 rematch at BMO Stadium (6-2). Kickoff time is TBD. All Leagues Cup games are broadcast globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

GAME NOTES

Leagues Cup represents a monumental new chapter for North American soccer. Beginning last year, MLS and LIGA MX pause their regular seasons each summer and all 47 first-division professional clubs in both leagues compete in the official Concacaf-sanctioned tournament, which will qualify the top three finishers to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Forward Jeremy Ebobisse scored his third and fourth goals of Leagues Cup in three total games, giving him the current tournament Golden Boot lead.

Forward Amahl Pellegrino had his first two career assists and also his first multi-assist game for San Jose.

Midfielder Jackson Yueill scored his first goal of the season in all competitions.

The last time the Quakes scored four goals in any half of an MLS or Leagues Cup match took place vs. Austin FC on Oct. 20, 2021, when they netted four in the second half. The last time they did it in the first half was on Oct. 22, 2011 vs. FC Dallas. Both occurred during the MLS regular season.

With the 5-0 win, the Quakes scored their most goals in a game all season. Their previous high in one match this campaign was three goals, which the team achieved four times across all competitions prior to tonight.

Tonight's 5-0 result matched the 5-0 win over Bay Cities FC in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round as the largest margin in a home victory since PayPal Park opened in 2015.

Goalkeeper William Yarbrough, who was born and raised in Aguascalientes, Mexico, where Necaxa is located. kept his second clean sheet of the season across all competitions.

MATCH INFORMATION

San Jose Earthquakes 5 - 0 Club Necaxa

Thursday, August 8, 2024 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 66°F Fog

GEICO Man of the Match: Jeremy Ebobisse

Match Officials:

Referee: Ismael Alexander Cornejo Meléndez

AR1: Juan Francisco Zumba

AR2: Geovany Garcia Lima

4th Official: Melissa Borjas Pastrana

VAR: Allen Chapman

AVAR: Tristley Bassue

Scoring Summary:

SJ (1-0) - Jackson Yueill (Cristian Espinoza) 5'

SJ (2-0) - Hernán Lopez (Amahl Pellegrino) 17'

SJ (3-0) - Jeremy Ebobisse (Amahl Pellegrino) 29'

SJ (4-0) - Jeremy Ebobisse (Hernán López) 35'

SJ (5-0) - Paul Marie (unassisted) 88'

Misconduct Summary:

NCX - Alán Montes (ejection) 43'

SJ - Rodrigues (caution) 45+4'

NCX - Alejandro Andrade (caution) 53'

NCX - Ricardo Monreal (caution) 57'

SJ - Cristian Espinoza (caution) 76'

SJ - Preston Judd (caution) 77'

NCX - Tomás Badaloni (caution) 82'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES: William Yarbrough; Vitor Costa, Rodrigues (Tanner Beason 64'), Daniel Munie, Benji Kikanović; Carlos Gruezo (Alfredo Morales 64'), Jackson Yueill (C), Hernán López (Niko Tsakiris 66'); Amahl Pellegrino, Cristian Espinoza (Paul Marie 82'), Jeremy Ebobisse (Preston Judd 65').

Substitutes not used: Jacob Jackson (GK), Emi Ochoa (GK), Michael Baldisimo, Ousseni Bouda, Jack Skahan, Tommy Thompson, Oscar Verhoeven.

POSS.: 55.6%; SHOTS: 19; SOG: 10; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 9; xG: 3.0

CLUB NECAXA: Ezequiel Unsain ; Jesús Alcantar, Alán Montes, Agustín Oliveros, Emilio Martínez; Fernando Arce (C) (Diego Gómez 46'), Agustín Palavecino (Alejandro Andrade 46'), José Paradela; Brayan Garnica, Kevin Rosero (Ricardo Monreal 46'), Diber Cambindo (Tomás Badaloni 46').

Substitutes not used: Raúl Gudiño (GK), Emiliano Pérez (GK), Kevin Armenta, Rogelio Cortéz, Heriberto Jurado, Alejandro Mayorga, Raúl Sandoval, Román Torres.

POSS.: 44.4%; SHOTS: 13; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 3; OFFSIDES: 1; SAVES: 5; FOULS: 14; xG: 1.3

EARTHQUAKES INTERIM HEAD COACH IAN RUSSELL

On scoring five goals, a season-high mark:

"It's been coming. We've been unfortunate, but I think the difference tonight was we didn't score and then sit back and defend. We scored and kept on pressing. Scored again and kept on pressing. We actually kept on ramping it up, and that's the mentality you have to have. ... You have to keep on doing all the little things that make you win a game."

On the defense earning the clean sheet:

"Defensively, I think it's definitely improving. We got a clean sheet. We haven't been conceding a lot of goals. It looks solid. We were struggling scoring goals. That's been the problem lately. I felt like tonight was the first time we finished our chances, continued to press, continued to get turnovers, and it was a complete game, 90 minutes."

On whether the team felt underestimated:

"You probably look at the table and where we're at in the league, they may have done that. I think Chivas did that. But we know we have a good team here. We know we can compete with anybody. Not to make excuses but we haven't had a lot of luck this year. We finally got that with Galaxy beating Chivas, and I think things are turning."

On what the team worked on in training to prepare for tonight:

"We did a lot of work this week on pattern play. ... I felt like it's something we need to continue to do, just so that everyone has a real understand on their role when we're attacking. I also sat down with Hernán and we had a real conversation about what I expect from him and to simplify his game. I think you saw Hernán, when he plays like this, he can be one of the better 10s in this league. When he takes way too many touches and takes too much risks in our own third, that can be a problem.

"But Hernán was very good. [Amahl Pellegrino], Cristian [Espinoza], [Jeremy Ebobisse] up front. Jackson [Yueill], the midfield was excellent. I have no complaints about anybody tonight. Fullbacks were getting forward, Vítor [Costa] and Benji [Kikanović]. Our two center backs shut down a very, very strong, pacy forward. And Carlos Gruezo was excellent, just winning balls and duels. It's been a good group.

"The players that came on also. Alfredo [Morales], Niko [Tsakiris], Paul [Marie] got a goal. Preston Judd working hard up front. And Tanner [Beason]. Those five guys who came in were excellent, and I was just happy with the team."

