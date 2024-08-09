FC Cincinnati March on Through Leagues Cup, Defeat Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

In the first win or go home match of Leagues Cup 2024 for FC Cincinnati, The Orange and Blue punched their ticket to the Round of 16 with an emphatic penalty kick victory emphasized by a Sergio Santos PK finish to win the shootout in the sixth round.

Despite the match going to PK's, FCC dominated play for all 90 minutes, outshooting Santos Laguna 19-9 and taking eight corners to their one.

In front of an electrified home crowd, FC Cincinnati scored each of their six PK attempts with Luciano Acosta, Kevin Kelsy, Luca Orellano, Corey Baird, Pavel Bucha and finally Sergio Santos cashing in their shots. The victory was won when Santos Laguna's Aldo Lopez skied his shot into The Bailey and ended the shootout with the miss.

For what played out to be a dominant performance, it started in disaster as FC Cincinnati conceded their only goal of the night in the fifth minute on a mishandled ball inside their own box. Chidozie Awaziem, making just his second start and third appearance for the club, couldn't control a ball at his feet and Santos Laguna jumped all over it for a free look from just right of the penalty spot. Roman Celentano did his best to rush the attacker and make himself big but Antony Lozano stayed composed and slid in the shot.

It wasn't long after that though that Luca Orellano took matters into his own hands to level the score. On a run through the middle of the field the Argentine attacker dribbled a ball off a defender, picked up the leftovers and curled a left-footed shot around the keeper from about 10 yards outside the box to the upper corner of the netting.

The goal, Orellano's first of Leagues Cup, brough the score level in the 11 minute and essentially reset the match early while giving FCC the confidence to push forward and reclaim the game despite the early deficit. Pavel Bucha, who has developed a knack for assists on Orellano wonder goals, again earned the helper on this take.

FC Cincinnati pushed hard from there and twice more had goals that seemed assured wiped off the board. A penalty kick, that was earned from a nifty and technical bit of passing, was saved as Yuya Kubo put on a strong shot but was met by a correct guess from the Santos Laguna keeper. On the followup play, DeAndre Yedlin was called offside after feeding a crossing pass to Bucha who appeared to score his second goal in as many games. But the flag went up on the goal after the midfielder had slid home the attempt, keeping the game at 1-1.

From there it was about composure. With the referee hesitant to call fouls or provide bookings, the underdog Santos Laguna took full advantage to play physically and capitalize on the long leash. Tensions seemed to come to a fever pitch in the half as with time expiring the Santos goalkeeper rushed to confront FC Cincinnati defender Miles Robinson, instigating a coming together that forced the refs to separate the sides. Though the host Orange and Blue had already cleared the space by their own violation with Santos players moving to confront them.

With the score tied at half despite a flurry of attempts, Gerardo "Dado" Valenzuela, Kubo and Bucha all getting attempts on goal blocked or saved, FCC headed to the locker room looking to find the winning finish in the second half.

After a few nearly spectacular chances just wide, FCC Head Coach Pat Noonan went to his bullpen and brought out his Ace in the 59 minute. Luciano Acosta, the 2023 MLS MVP, who had missed Leagues Cup to this point as the club managed pain in his foot, was brought on looking for the winner.

While not being able to find the winner in regular time, Acosta did cash in on his penalty kick opportunity to open the shootout. As chants of "MVP" rang down on him, the FCC captain made sure to show his appreciation back with a heart to them.

With the PK victory, FC Cincinnati advance to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup for the first time and are set to take on Philadelphia Union, who won their match 2-0 earlier in the night. FCC will host that match and look to gain entry to the quarterfinals at TQL Stadium on Tuesday August 13 at 7:30 pm. Tickets for the match are set to go on sale on Saturday. Should FC Cincinnati advance past the Round 16, The Orange and Blue would again host the quarter-final matchup against the winner of the match between Liga MX sides Mazatlán and Cruz Azul, both of who won their Round of 32 match earlier tonight.

