St. Louis CITY SC Moves on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup with Win Over Portland Timbers

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

St. Louis CITY SC advanced to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 with a 3-1 win over Portland Timbers at CITYPARK on Friday night. The teams played to a scoreless first half, but CITY SC took the lead with a goal from Cedric Teuchert in the opening minutes of the second half. Portland Timbers would later tie the match in the 54th minute. Then, in the 83rd minute, Marcel Hartel scored to help St. Louis move ahead 2-1. Simon Becher scored in the 87th minute to seal the victory and secure the team's spot in the Leagues Cup Round of 16. Eduard Löwen assisted on both Hartel and Becher's goals. CITY SC will face Club América on the road on Tuesday, August 13.

Postgame Notes

Cedric Teuchert, Simon Becher and Marcel Hartel each scored their second career goal with St. Louis CITY SC

Teuchert, Becher, and Hartel all scored their second goal in three games

Hartel, Becher and Teuchert have scored all six of CITY SC's goals in Leagues Cup play

All three players joined the team during Major League Soccer's Secondary Transfer Window this season

Eduard Löwen notched two assists on the night, and the assists were Löwen's fourth and fifth across all competitions this season, tying him with Indiana Vassilev for the team lead

Löwen has recorded 23 goal contributions (eight goals and 15 assists) in 26 matches at CITYPARK

St. Louis has a 17-2-3 record when Löwen scores or assists across all competitions

Tonight's match was the fourth time in his CITY SC career that Löwen has marked two more assists in a game

St. Louis has scored six goals against Portland in all competitions. Additionally, tonight's win marked the most goals St. Louis has scored all-time versus the Timbers

St. Louis improved their record against Portland Timbers to 2-1-1 across all competitions

Roman Bürki matched CITY SC's season high in saves made with seven

CITY SC has scored two or more goals in a win at CITYPARK for the sixth time this season

St. Louis' record at home is 17-8-7 all-time across all competitions

CITY SC is 2-0-1 through Leagues Cup play this year

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL: Cedric Teuchert, 51st minute - Cedric Teuchert scored with a right footed shot from the center of the box.

POR: Claudio Bravo, 54th minute - Claudio Bravo scored with a left footed shot from the central position outside the box.

STL: Marcel Hartel (Eduard Löwen), 83rd minute - Marcel Hartel scored a right footed shot from the right side of the box.

STL: Simon Becher (Eduard Löwen), 87th minute - Simon Becher scored a right footed shot from the center of the box.

August 9, 2024 - CITYPARK (St. Louis, MO)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

St. Louis CITY SC 0 3 3

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

Scoring Summary

STL: Cedric Teuchert, 51'

POR: Claudio Bravo, 54'

STL: Marcel Hartel (Eduard Löwen), 83'

STL: Simon Becher (Eduard Löwen), 87'

Lineups

STL: GK Roman Bürki ©; D Tomas Totland, D Josh Yaro, D Kyle Hieber (Jake Girdwood-Reich, 63')3, D Jay Reid; M Eduard Löwen, M Chris Durkin; M Marcel Hartel, M Cedric Teuchert (John Klein, 90'), M Nökkvi Thórisson (Indiana Vassilev, 72') F Simon Becher

Substitutes not used: GK Ben Lundt, GK Christian Olivares, D Michael Wentzel, D Jake Nerwinski, D Anthony Markanich, M Akil Watts, M Hosei Kijima

TOTAL SHOTS: 19; SHOTS ON GOAL: 5; FOULS: 15; OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 7

POR: GK Maxime Crépeau; D Juan Mosquera, D Zac McGraw, D Dario Zuparic, D Claudio Bravo; M Diego Chara © (Cristhian Paredes, 86'), M Eryk Willamson (Antony, 59'); M Santiago Moreno, M Evander (David Ayala, 12'), M Jonathan Rodríguez; F Felipe Mora (Mason Toye, 59')

Substitutes not used: GK James Pantemis, GK Trey Muse, D Kamal Miller, D Eric Miller, D Miguel Araujo, D Finn Surman, F Nathan Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 12; SHOTS ON GOAL: 8; FOULS: 12; OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 2

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Jeremy Kieso, Christian Cruz Mejía

Venue: CITYPARK

Weather: Sunny, 73 degrees

ST. LOUIS CITY SC POSTGAME QUOTES

Interim Head Coach John Hackworth

On what he liked about tonight's game:

Yeah, there's a lot. I mean, just in general, I think Portland's a really good team. I said it yesterday that I thought they were well coached, you know, really dangerous on the attack. So for us to, you know, play with the rhythm that we had at times, and then dealt with them attacking and being dangerous and not giving up many big chances, that was a key. The goal we gave up, I don't you know, it's just unlucky. And sometimes you just can't control where the ball bounces. And that one is purely unlucky, and credit to them, like a great strike, the ball looked like it was going four feet, you know, wide, and then curves back in. So, you know, I'm not going to hold the guys accountable for that one, for sure, but then to keep grinding and to find a way to get, you know, the second goal and then the third one right after that really good. I think a growth moment is that we need to close out the game a little better, but it's a really good performance overall, and something that I think the whole group knew they were capable of and kind of believed in going into this game.

On if there is more belief in the locker room that the success of Leagues Cup can carry over to MLS play:

I've been talking about that, and I've been saying that we had momentum and we wanted to keep moving and keep progressing. And so nothing does that better than when you go out and have performance like we did tonight, where we have a really good opponent, have to figure out and a way to come out of halftime when you maybe felt like you should have been up and it's still 0-0. You know, they had some good moments in the second half too, but that to your point, that momentum carries you through when you're playing well, and you find the result. And that's something that there's still growth moments for us, like we still need to get better, but I think all of us can see that we're a team that is, you know, coming together, growing, playing better, and that's what you need to do in a tournament, no matter what. So this Leagues Cup has provided us that opportunity, and it's something that we're going to try to build on.

On how he felt about the team's press defensively:

Yeah, that's who we are, and we're always, not always, but we're going to try to do that as much as we can in a game like today. We could have done two things. We could have tried to press and take away their time and space, or we could have dropped off. And, you know, I just, I want this team to believe in themselves. I want them to have confidence. I want them to be on, take the initiative, be on the front foot, all of these little things. And when you ask a team to press and solve problems against a team that's pretty good and attacking you that way, and you're successful again, so nice reward.

Midfielder Marcel Hartel

On the team's offense tonight:

I think we had a good game plan. Everybody listened to the game plan and played it on the pitch, and I think it was a good game plan in the end. And so, if you win 3-1, it has to be a good game.

On how the team responded to Portland tying the game:

Yeah, for sure. So, after we conceded a goal to make it 1-1, I think we played our game. So, we were not nervous, or something else. We played our game. We play soccer, we played sharp football, and, yes, we are proud of the team. So, we have to continue on with it. And on Tuesday, the next game.

On the team's confidence:

Yeah, I think so. In the end, the team makes it very easy for us new guys to get in the team. So, we have a very, very open team in the end and they make it very easy to get in the team and in the end on the pitch.

Forward Cedric Teuchert

On how the team looked offensively today:

I think every day, every week, we play better and better, also in the training, it feels better and better every day. So I think today was a huge performance from the team. For my stuff, it feels very good.

On whether this game will give the team confidence:

Yeah, I think a lot. Portland is a very good team. I think the first time was a tough game. Also, after our goal, they go straight making the game. But I think our confidence in the last days, weeks, it's getting better and better. So, it was a lot of fun today.

On how he saw his goal tonight:

Well, I think I had a little bit luck that the ball comes to me. I think my first touch was perfect.

After my first touch it was easy for me to score the goal.

Midfielder Jake Girdwood-Reich

On coming in for Kyle Hiebert:

Yeah, I mean, I saw Kyle [Hiebert] go down, and the coaches said to come over. So, I'm really grateful for the manager to trust me to come in and do a job, and I'm just happy to help the team tonight.

On playing center back tonight:

I mean, I played center back all last year, so I felt quite comfortable in that position. I am quite comfortable playing in the midfield as well as center back.

On the locker room vibes after the win:

Yeah. I mean, we weren't on the best run before, but I think we've got a couple of good games under our belt now. We've also got to the last 16, so I think there's a lot of confidence building in the squad. By the time the league comes back around we should be ready.

