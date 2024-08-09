LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Los Angeles FC News Release
Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) will host the San Jose Earthquakes in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, Aug. 13, at BMO Stadium.
LAFC moved on to the Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16 with a 2-0 win in the Round of 32 over Austin FC on Wednesday night at BMO Stadium behind goals from Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera.
As the higher-seeded team, LAFC now hosts the knockout-stage match against San Jose. Including Wednesday's Round-of-32 win, LAFC is now 4-1-1 all-time in Leagues Cup, including 4-0-1 at BMO Stadium.
The match will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and on 710 AM ESPN LA, the ESPN LA app, and 980 AM La Mera Mera. Kickoff time for the knockout-round match will be announced soon.
