Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has acquired up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. As part of the transaction, Toronto FC will receive a guaranteed $850,000 - $450,000 in 2024 GAM and $400,000 2025 GAM - and up to an additional $450,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. Additionally, TFC will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of the winger.

"Everyone at TFC would like to thank Jahkeele for his service to our club, dating back to his days in our Academy system. He is a talented young man with a great spirit that will be missed around the training facility," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "We understand Jahkeele's desire for more guaranteed playing time, and with our depth at his position with our current roster, it is difficult for us to deliver that. Our ultimate goal is to transform the First Team into a perennial contender and this comprehensive transaction will accelerate our ability to improve our roster in ways we have not been afforded the last 12 months. A strong academy system is a key component of any championship strategy, and this trade is an example how our academy will benefit the club's future. We wish Jahkeele well as he embraces this next phase in his growth, not only as a player but as a person."

Marshall-Rutty, 20, signed with the First Team as a Homegrown Player on January 22, 2020, at the age of 15, becoming the youngest player in club history to sign for the First Team. During the 2024 season, Marshall-Rutty scored his first professional goal for TFC on March 16 against New York City FC and registered six assists in 27 matches across all competitions. The winger was in his fifth season with Toronto FC, where he made a combined 83 appearances across all competitions (MLS regular season, Canadian Championship, Concacaf Champions League, and Leagues Cup) since making his debut against Philadelphia Union on October 24, 2020.

During his time with the club, the Brampton, Ontario native also featured for Toronto FC II, where he made a combined 13 appearances for the Young Reds. He originally signed with Toronto FC II on December 17, 2018, becoming the youngest player in history to sign with the club.

Internationally, Marshall-Rutty received his first call-up to the senior Canada Men's National Team (CMNT) in January 2021, becoming the youngest-ever call-up by the national men's team. He also represented Canada at the youth level at the 2019 Concacaf Boys Under-15 Championship.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC acquire up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) from CF Montréal in exchange for winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty. Toronto FC will receive a guaranteed $850,000 - $450,000 in 2024 GAM and $400,000 in 2025 GAM - and up to an additional $450,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met. Additionally, TFC will retain a sell-on percentage in the event of a future permanent transfer of the winger.

