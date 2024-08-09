Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake has once again added attacking prowess to its roster with today's acquisition of M/F Diogo Gonçalves, the former Portuguese youth international and FC Copenhagen (Denmark) playmaker, a veteran of more than 30 UEFA Champions League appearances. RSL has signed the experienced UEFA Champions League veteran as a Designated Player through the end of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, with Club options for both 2027 and 2028.

"I am very happy to arrive at Real Salt Lake and take this step forward in my career," said Gonçalves, now training in Utah with RSL, reunited with former Benfica teammate Chicho Arango (2017), also classified as a DP under the MLS roster rules and regulations. "Major League Soccer's growth is a great thing - this League has everything to take the next steps - and my objective is to work hard, help the Club, and obviously provide goals and assists to lift RSL to the highest level."

Pending receipt of his international transfer certificate and P-1 visa, Gonçalves hopes to be eligible for selection by RSL Head Coach Pablo Mastroeni when the Club resumes its 2024 regular season on Saturday, August 24, welcoming the San Jose Earthquakes to America First Field. RSL hosts four of its next five matches on Utah soil - where it has sold out six consecutive contests - as well as six of its final nine games, as it pursues the MLS Supporters Shield and the top overall seed in the Western Conference. Overall this season, RSL boasts nine wins and one draw against two losses in its Sandy, Utah home.

"Always elated to add another very technical, aggressive and versatile attacker to our setup, as Diogo can no doubt help us in every phase of our game," said RSL Chief Soccer Officer Kurt Schmid, noting that Gonçalves joins Benji Michel, Lachlan Brook and Javain Brown as other summer window additions, all signing with the Club in th last three weeks.

"Diogo is a player that has been successful both at home in Portugal and abroad, gaining experience at Copenhagen and facing all types of situations there the last 18 months. His Champions League tests demonstrate the high standard he holds. We expect him to expand and impact our attack, and with the integration of the other summer additions, and are excited to see the group mesh here during the final stretch into the MLS Cup Playoffs."

The 27-year-old Gonçalves, who will wear jersey #10 for RSL, is yet another technical and versatile attacker who can play any or all attacking positions in the Claret-and-Cobalt game model. During the last 18 months with Danish power FC Copenhagen, Diogo scored 21 goals and added eight assists across various competitions in a total of 57 games for the Superliga side - including 14 goals in 38 league matches for FCK, the most successful Danish side in European competition. Gonçalves scored three goals in 13 UEFA Champions League matches for Copenhagen, including a critical penalty conversion in a 4-3 victory over Manchester United on Nov. 8, 2023. All-told, Diogo boasts 3 goals & 5 assists in 31 career Champions League matches/qualifiers, playing 1,775 minutes in those prestigious UEFA matches from 2017-24.

Born February 6, 1997 in Almodôvar, Portugal, Gonçalves is a product of the famed Benfica youth setup, for whom he played from 2008-16, before another seven years as a professional with As Águilas. Benfica - for whom the native son appeared in 98 senior team matches across two stints - loaned Gonçalves to both Nottingham Forest of the EFL Championship (England) in 2018/19 and Famalicão (Portugal) in 2019/20, prior to selling the dynamic, creative and aggressive attacker to Copenhagen (Denmark) in 2023. Diogo has contributed to two league champions, both in 2022/23: Benfica and Copenhagen, which also won the Danish Cup in the same campaign.

From 2012-18, Diego Antonio Cupido Gonçalves represented various Portugal Youth National Teams on 71 occasions, scoring 20 goals for the Esperanças.

# 10 - Diogo Gonçalves

Pronunciation: gone - SALL - vase

Position: Attacking Midfielder / Winger

Hometown: Almodôvar, Portugal

Date of Birth: 6 February 1997 (27)

Nationality: Portuguese

How Acquired: Signed MLS contract on August 9, 2024, following transfer from FC Copenhagen (Denmark)

TRANSACTION: Real Salt Lake acquires M/F Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen (Denmark) and signs player to contract guaranteed through 2026 Major League Soccer season, with Club options for 2027 and 2028

