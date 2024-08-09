Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Seattle Sounders FC News Release
RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC today announced, in coordination with U.S. Soccer, that its 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal match against LAFC has been moved to Wednesday, August 28 from its previously scheduled date of Tuesday, August 27.
The match remains scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. PT kickoff at Starfire Stadium and streams on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV for free. Additionally, any tickets already purchased are valid for the new date.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - the oldest continuous soccer competition in the United States and the third-longest domestic cup competition globally - is open to all United States Soccer Federation (USSF) affiliated teams. With its four Open Cup titles, Sounders FC is tied with the Chicago Fire and Sporting Kansas City for the most titles among MLS clubs. Maccabi Los Angeles and Bethlehem Steel FC hold the record with five wins apiece, but neither club is active any longer. In 2011, Sounders FC became the first team since 1968 to win three consecutive U.S. Open Cup championships.
To reach the tournament's penultimate stage, Seattle previously defeated Louisville City FC in the Round of 32, Phoenix Rising FC in the Round of 16 and Sacramento Republic FC in the Quarterfinals. Should the Rave Green advance, they would face the winner of Sporting Kansas City and Indy Eleven in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Final.
Next up for Brian Schmetzer's side: Sounders FC continues its Leagues Cup 2024 campaign with a Round of 16 showdown with Liga MX powerhouse Pumas on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field on Monday, August 12 (Apple TV, 950 KJR AM, El Rey 1360 AM).
