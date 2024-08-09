Philadelphia Union Blanks CF Montréal, 2-0

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

CHESTER, Pa. - The Philadelphia Union hosted CF Montréal in the Leagues Cup Round of 32 on Friday night, winning 2-0. With the win, the Union advance to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 for the second consecutive year. In stoppage time of the first half, forward Tai Baribo opened the scoring for the Union when he scored his second career Leagues Cup goal. In stoppage time of the second half, Tai Baribo netted his second goal of the match. The Union dominated with 13 shots to Montréal's eight, while goalkeeper Andre Blake secured his third career Leagues Cup clean sheet.

The Union travel to TQL Stadium to face FC Cincinnati in the Leagues Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, August 13 (Time TBA/ Apple TV).

Philadelphia Union 2 - CF Montréal 0

Subaru Park (Chester, PA)

Friday, August 9, 2024

REF: Daniel Quintero

AR1: Jorge Sanchez

AR2: Christian Espinosa

4TH: Marco Ortiz

VAR: Luis Santander

AVAR: Francia González

Weather: 78 degrees and cloudy.

PHI - Tai Baribo (unassisted) 45'+1'

PHI - Tai Baribo (McGlynn) 90'+6'

PHI - Kai Wagner (caution) 69'

PHI - Olivier Mbaizo (caution) 87'

Philadelphia Union: Andre Blake; Kai Wagner, Jack Elliott, Jakob Glesnes, Nathan Harriel (Olivier Mbaizo 69'); Jose Martinez, Leon Flach (Jack McGlynn 61'), Quinn Sullivan (Jeremy Rafanello 90'), Dániel Gazdag (Alejandro Bedoya 60'); Sam Adeniran (Mikael Uhre 60'), Tai Baribo.

Substitutes not used: Oliver Semmle, Holden Trent; Damion Lowe, Jesus Bueno, Cavan Sullivan; CJ Olney Jr., Chris Donovan.

CF Montréal: Jonathan Sirois; Fernando Álvarez (Enzo Sosa 62'), Joel Waterman, Gabriele Corbo (Sunusi Ibrahim 76'), Dawid Bugaj (Kwadwo Opoku 62'), Tom Pearce (Raheem Edwards 62'); Samuel Piette, Bryce Duke (Dominic Iankov 62'), Mathieu Choinière, Ariel Lassiter; Matías Cóccaro.

Substitutes not used: Sebastian Breza, Logan Ketterer; Victor Wanyama, Lassi Lappalainen, Ruan, George Campbell, Alessandro Biello.

Forward Tai Baribo netted his first career brace in Leagues Cup play.

Homegrown midfielder Jack McGlynn registered his first career Leagues Cup assist.

