CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

MONTREAL - CF Montréal announced Friday the acquisition of Canadian wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC in return for $850,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) consisting of $450,000 in 2024 and $400,000 in 2025.

Toronto will retain a sell-on percentage of Marshall-Rutty's next transfer and could receive up to $450,000 in conditional GAM if certain performance-based metrics are achieved by Marshall-Rutty.

Additionally, Marshall-Rutty has signed a contract extension through the 2027 season, along with a club option for 2028.

The 20-year-old is a product of the Toronto FC academy. Marshall-Rutty signed as the youngest Homegrown player in the team's history in January 2020 at the age of 15.

In five seasons with Toronto, the Brampton, Ontario, native accumulated 3225 minutes over 73 games, including 30 starts, along with one goal and six assists in MLS play. Marshall-Rutty added six appearances and three assists to his tally in the Canadian Championship as well as four appearances and one assist in Leagues Cup.

Internationally, Marshall-Rutty earned five caps for the Canadian U15 national team in 2019 and became the youngest-ever player to be called up to the Canadian men's senior national team at the age of 16 in January 2021.

JAHKEELE MARSHALL-RUTTY

Position : Wingback

Height : 5'7

Weight : 154 lbs

Date of birth : June 16, 2004

Birthplace : Brampton, Ontario

Citizenship : Canada

Last club : Toronto FC (MLS)

Acquired : August 9, 2024

