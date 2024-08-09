Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Portland Timbers News Release
ST. LOUIS - The Portland Timbers were eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 in the Round of 32 with a 3-1 road loss to St. Louis CITY SC on Friday night at CITYPARK. After conceding first in the 51st minute, the Timbers equalized just moments later with a strike from distance by Claudio Bravo. However, St. Louis punched its ticket to the next round with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match. Portland will resume regular season play on Aug. 24 at Providence Park, hosting St. Louis CITY SC for a 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff.
Timbers Conclude Leagues Cup Campaign
The Timbers exited Leagues Cup in the Round of 32 for a second straight year. Portland clinched the top seed of its group to advance to the knockout rounds with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying six goals in its matches against the Colorado Rapids (4-0) and Club León (2-1). Six different players scored at least one goal for Portland in this year's tournament, led by Zac McGraw with two, while Antony, David Ayala, Claudio Bravo, Santiago Moreno and Mason Toye each scored one. Notably, Bravo's goal in tonight's match marked his first of 2024.
Goal-Scoring Plays
STL - Cedric Teuchert, 51st minute: A shot taken by Marcel Hartel deflected into path of Cedric Teuchert, who used his right foot to bring the ball down and then fire it into the far-left side of goal.
POR - Claudio Bravo, 54th minute: Off a corner kick, an attempted shot taken by Jonathan Rodríguez deflected into the path of Claudio Bravo at the top of the box. The Argentine used his left foot to line up a curling shot that found the top-right corner of the net.
STL - Marcel Hartel (Eduard Löwen), 83rd minute: Off a short corner, Eduard Löwen slid the ball into the path of Marcel Hartel in the box, who used his right foot to finish at the far post.
STL - Simon Becher (Eduard Löwen), 87th minute: Eduard Löwen dribbled toward the top of the box and picked out the run of Simon Becher. The forward stuck out his right foot to redirect the ball into the upper-right corner of the net.
Notes
The Timbers advanced to Leagues Cup Round of 32 in back-to-back years.
Portland clinched the top seed of its group to advance to the knockout rounds with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying six goals in its matches against the Colorado Rapids (4-0) and Club León (2-1).
The Timbers scored in all three of their Leagues Cup 2024 matches, outscoring their opponents 7-4.
Six different players scored at least one goal for Portland in this year's tournament.
Zac McGraw led the team with two goals in the tournament, while Antony, David Ayala, Claudio Bravo, Santiago Moreno and Mason Toye each scored one.
Claudio Bravo scored his first goal of 2024.
It marked Bravo's third career goal with the Timbers.
Portland will resume MLS play on Aug. 24 at Providence Park, hosting St. Louis.
Next Game
The Timbers will resume MLS play on Aug. 24, hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts will be available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).
Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Leagues Cup 2024 - Round of 32
August 9, 2024 - CITYPARK (St. Louis, Mo.)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Portland Timbers 0 1 1
St. Louis CITY SC 0 3 3
Scoring Summary:
STL: Teuchert, 51
POR: Bravo, 54
STL: Hartel (Löwen), 83
STL: Becher (Löwen), 87
Lineups:
POR: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D Zuparic, D McGraw, D Mosquera, M Williamson (Antony, 59), M Chara © (Paredes, 86), M Rodríguez, M Evander (Ayala, 12), M Moreno, F Mora (Toye, 59)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, GK Muse, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, D Araujo, D Surman, F Fogaça
TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Rodríguez, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Rodríguez, Mora, Bravo, Mosquera, Toye, 1); FOULS: 8 (Mosquera, Chara, Rodríguez, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4, SAVES: 2
STL: GK Bürki ©, D Reid, D Hiebert (Girdwood-Reich, 64), D Yaro, D Totland, M Löwen, M Durkin, M Hartel, M Teuchert, M Thórisson (Vassilev, 72), F Becher (Klein, 90)
Substitutes Not Used: GK Lundt, GK Olivares, D Watts, D Markanich, D Nerwinski, D Wentzel, M Kijima
TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Teuchert, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Teuchert, 2); FOULS: 14 (Durkin, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 4
Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere
Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Jeremy Kieso
Fourth Official: Christopher Mason
VAR: Allen Chapman
Attendance: 10,833
-- visit www.timbers.com --
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Moves on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup with Win Over Portland Timbers - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 by New York City FC in Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Shuts Out Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Blank CF Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC (New York City FC Wins 7-6 on Penalties) - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Blanks CF Montréal, 2-0 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati March on Through Leagues Cup, Defeat Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Eliminated from Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Leagues Cup Lineup Notes: FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Date Changed for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Between LAFC and Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles FC
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Timbers Stories
- Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight
- Timbers Receive $100,000 in General Allocation Money from Philadelphia Union
- Portland Timbers Announce Academy Restructure and Expansion
- Portland Timbers and Larrys Mabiala Mutually Part Ways