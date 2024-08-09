Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

ST. LOUIS - The Portland Timbers were eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 in the Round of 32 with a 3-1 road loss to St. Louis CITY SC on Friday night at CITYPARK. After conceding first in the 51st minute, the Timbers equalized just moments later with a strike from distance by Claudio Bravo. However, St. Louis punched its ticket to the next round with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the match. Portland will resume regular season play on Aug. 24 at Providence Park, hosting St. Louis CITY SC for a 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) kickoff.

Timbers Conclude Leagues Cup Campaign

The Timbers exited Leagues Cup in the Round of 32 for a second straight year. Portland clinched the top seed of its group to advance to the knockout rounds with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying six goals in its matches against the Colorado Rapids (4-0) and Club León (2-1). Six different players scored at least one goal for Portland in this year's tournament, led by Zac McGraw with two, while Antony, David Ayala, Claudio Bravo, Santiago Moreno and Mason Toye each scored one. Notably, Bravo's goal in tonight's match marked his first of 2024.

Goal-Scoring Plays

STL - Cedric Teuchert, 51st minute: A shot taken by Marcel Hartel deflected into path of Cedric Teuchert, who used his right foot to bring the ball down and then fire it into the far-left side of goal.

POR - Claudio Bravo, 54th minute: Off a corner kick, an attempted shot taken by Jonathan Rodríguez deflected into the path of Claudio Bravo at the top of the box. The Argentine used his left foot to line up a curling shot that found the top-right corner of the net.

STL - Marcel Hartel (Eduard Löwen), 83rd minute: Off a short corner, Eduard Löwen slid the ball into the path of Marcel Hartel in the box, who used his right foot to finish at the far post.

STL - Simon Becher (Eduard Löwen), 87th minute: Eduard Löwen dribbled toward the top of the box and picked out the run of Simon Becher. The forward stuck out his right foot to redirect the ball into the upper-right corner of the net.

Notes

The Timbers advanced to Leagues Cup Round of 32 in back-to-back years.

Portland clinched the top seed of its group to advance to the knockout rounds with an undefeated record (2-0-0), tallying six goals in its matches against the Colorado Rapids (4-0) and Club León (2-1).

The Timbers scored in all three of their Leagues Cup 2024 matches, outscoring their opponents 7-4.

Six different players scored at least one goal for Portland in this year's tournament.

Zac McGraw led the team with two goals in the tournament, while Antony, David Ayala, Claudio Bravo, Santiago Moreno and Mason Toye each scored one.

Claudio Bravo scored his first goal of 2024.

It marked Bravo's third career goal with the Timbers.

Portland will resume MLS play on Aug. 24 at Providence Park, hosting St. Louis.

Next Game

The Timbers will resume MLS play on Aug. 24, hosting St. Louis CITY SC at Providence Park. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Passon the Apple TV app in English and Spanish. Local radio broadcasts will be available on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers vs. St. Louis CITY SC - Leagues Cup 2024 - Round of 32

August 9, 2024 - CITYPARK (St. Louis, Mo.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

St. Louis CITY SC 0 3 3

Scoring Summary:

STL: Teuchert, 51

POR: Bravo, 54

STL: Hartel (Löwen), 83

STL: Becher (Löwen), 87

Lineups:

POR: GK Crépeau, D Bravo, D Zuparic, D McGraw, D Mosquera, M Williamson (Antony, 59), M Chara © (Paredes, 86), M Rodríguez, M Evander (Ayala, 12), M Moreno, F Mora (Toye, 59)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Pantemis, GK Muse, D K. Miller, D E. Miller, D Araujo, D Surman, F Fogaça

TOTAL SHOTS: 11 (Rodríguez, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Rodríguez, Mora, Bravo, Mosquera, Toye, 1); FOULS: 8 (Mosquera, Chara, Rodríguez, 2); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 4, SAVES: 2

STL: GK Bürki ©, D Reid, D Hiebert (Girdwood-Reich, 64), D Yaro, D Totland, M Löwen, M Durkin, M Hartel, M Teuchert, M Thórisson (Vassilev, 72), F Becher (Klein, 90)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lundt, GK Olivares, D Watts, D Markanich, D Nerwinski, D Wentzel, M Kijima

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Teuchert, 4) SHOTS ON GOAL: 5 (Teuchert, 2); FOULS: 14 (Durkin, 3); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 10; SAVES: 4

Referee: Pierre-Luc Lauziere

Assistant Referees: Stefan Tanaka-Freundt, Jeremy Kieso

Fourth Official: Christopher Mason

VAR: Allen Chapman

Attendance: 10,833

