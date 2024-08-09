Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Columbus Crew SC News Release







COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's match on Friday evening.

Match Notes:

The Crew won 4-0 against Sporting Kansas City in tonight's Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.

With tonight's result, the Black & Gold advance to the Round of 16 to face Inter Miami CF.

The Crew improved to 3-0-1 all time in Leagues Cup play. During last year's edition, the Club was eliminated in penalties 3 (3)-3 (4) by Minnesota United during the Round of 32.

The Crew are unbeaten in their last five home matches across all competitions (four wins, one draw).

The Crew tied a team-best of four goals in Leagues Cup play, matching their 4-1 win against Club America in last year's Group Stage.

Tonight's clean sheet is Columbus' fourth in its last eight matches across all competitions.

Forward Diego Rossi scored twice for Columbus, finding the net in the 44th and 56th minute to reach 14 goals across all competitions with the Crew.

Rossi has seven goals and 12 goal contributions in his past eight matches.

They were Rossi's first career goals in Leagues Cup after joining the Crew following 2023 Leagues Cup's Group Stage.

The Uruguayan became the first Crew player to register a multi-goal game in Leagues Cup.

Forward Cucho Hernández provided the assist to Rossi's score, marking his 41st goal contribution (30 goals, 11 assists) in his last 39 appearances across all competitions. Hernández posted team bests with three goals and three assists in last year's tournament.

In his Crew debut, Defender DeJuan Jones recorded his first goal for the Black & Gold in the 77th minute of the match.

Jones' goal marked his third goal contribution in his last four appearances this season across all competitions.

Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the assist to Jones' score. Both Russell-Rowe and Jones entered the match approximately 30 seconds before the awarded corner kick.

The score marked the fastest goal by a Crew player in their Club debut across all competitive matches.

In his official Club debut, Midfielder Dylan Chambost registered his first goal for in the 79th minute of the match.

Tonight's sold-out attendance at Lower.com Field was 20,397.

The Black & Gold advance and play their Round of 16 match of the Leagues Cup against Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)]. Kickoff time is to be announced.

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami

Leagues Cup | Round of 16

Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Time TBD - Lower.com Field

TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.