Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Columbus Crew SC News Release
COLUMBUS - Please see below for media resources following the Columbus Crew's match on Friday evening.
Match Notes:
The Crew won 4-0 against Sporting Kansas City in tonight's Leagues Cup Round of 32 match at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio.
With tonight's result, the Black & Gold advance to the Round of 16 to face Inter Miami CF.
The Crew improved to 3-0-1 all time in Leagues Cup play. During last year's edition, the Club was eliminated in penalties 3 (3)-3 (4) by Minnesota United during the Round of 32.
The Crew are unbeaten in their last five home matches across all competitions (four wins, one draw).
The Crew tied a team-best of four goals in Leagues Cup play, matching their 4-1 win against Club America in last year's Group Stage.
Tonight's clean sheet is Columbus' fourth in its last eight matches across all competitions.
Forward Diego Rossi scored twice for Columbus, finding the net in the 44th and 56th minute to reach 14 goals across all competitions with the Crew.
Rossi has seven goals and 12 goal contributions in his past eight matches.
They were Rossi's first career goals in Leagues Cup after joining the Crew following 2023 Leagues Cup's Group Stage.
The Uruguayan became the first Crew player to register a multi-goal game in Leagues Cup.
Forward Cucho Hernández provided the assist to Rossi's score, marking his 41st goal contribution (30 goals, 11 assists) in his last 39 appearances across all competitions. Hernández posted team bests with three goals and three assists in last year's tournament.
In his Crew debut, Defender DeJuan Jones recorded his first goal for the Black & Gold in the 77th minute of the match.
Jones' goal marked his third goal contribution in his last four appearances this season across all competitions.
Forward Jacen Russell-Rowe provided the assist to Jones' score. Both Russell-Rowe and Jones entered the match approximately 30 seconds before the awarded corner kick.
The score marked the fastest goal by a Crew player in their Club debut across all competitive matches.
In his official Club debut, Midfielder Dylan Chambost registered his first goal for in the 79th minute of the match.
Tonight's sold-out attendance at Lower.com Field was 20,397.
The Black & Gold advance and play their Round of 16 match of the Leagues Cup against Inter Miami CF on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at Lower.com Field in Columbus, Ohio [MLS Season Pass on Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Grande 102.5 FM / La Grande app (Spanish)]. Kickoff time is to be announced.
Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Inter Miami
Leagues Cup | Round of 16
Tuesday, Aug. 13 - Time TBD - Lower.com Field
TV: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass
Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM (English); La Grande 102.5 FM (Spanish)
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024
- Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32 - Houston Dynamo FC
- St. Louis CITY SC Moves on to the Round of 16 in Leagues Cup with Win Over Portland Timbers - St. Louis City SC
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0 - Columbus Crew SC
- Revolution Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 by New York City FC in Round of 32 - New England Revolution
- Timbers Exit Leagues Cup 2024 in Round of 32 with Road Loss to St. Louis City Sc - Portland Timbers
- FC Cincinnati Shuts Out Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Philadelphia Union Blank CF Montréal - Club de Foot Montreal
- New England Revolution 1-1 New York City FC (New York City FC Wins 7-6 on Penalties) - New York City FC
- Philadelphia Union Blanks CF Montréal, 2-0 - Philadelphia Union
- FC Cincinnati March on Through Leagues Cup, Defeat Santos Laguna in Penalty Kicks - FC Cincinnati
- Sporting KC Eliminated from Leagues Cup - Sporting Kansas City
- Leagues Cup Lineup Notes: FC Cincinnati vs Santos Laguna - FC Cincinnati
- Timbers Travel to Face St. Louis CITY SC in Round of 32 Match of 2024 Leagues Cup Tonight - Portland Timbers
- Date Changed for Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Between LAFC and Seattle Sounders - Los Angeles FC
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Columbus Crew SC Stories
- Columbus Crew Blanks Sporting KC, 4-0
- Columbus Crew Acquire Andrés Herrera Via Loan from River Plate
- Crew Host Fans for Manchester City, Chelsea Open Training Sessions at Lower.com Field
- Columbus Crew Acquire Defender DeJuan Jones from New England Revolution in Exchange for Defender Will Sands, $600,000 in General Allocation Money
- Columbus Crew to Host Club America in the 2024 Michelob Ultra Campeones Cup on September 25 at Lower.com Field