New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

New York City FC News Release







Today New York City FC announced that it has loaned forward Talles Magno to Brazilian side S.C. Corinthians Paulista through June 30, 2025. Corinthians retain an option to extend the loan until December 31, 2025. Additionally, Magno has signed an extension to his MLS contract through December 2027.

The Brazilian youth international joined New York City FC as a Young Designated Player in the summer of 2021. Since his arrival, Magno has made over 100 appearances for the club across all competitions, scoring 19 goals and providing 11 assists.

"Talles is a talented player who recently hasn't seen as much playing time as both he and the club would have liked to further his development," said Sporting Director David Lee. "Given his huge potential, we believe that this is a great opportunity for Talles to continue to develop and play important minutes for a top Brazilian team in a very competitive league, while also having an opportunity to play in the Copa Sudamericana."

"Talles has been an important part of our success since he arrived, helping the club win the MLS Cup in 2021 and Campeones Cup the following year," Lee added. "We look forward to following his progress and wish Talles all the best during his loan spell in Brazil."

During his time at New York City FC, Magno played an important role in the 2021 MLS Cup run, scoring the game winning goal in the Eastern Conference Final and scoring his penalty in the shootout against Portland in MLS Cup.

"I want to thank everyone in New York City for all they have done for me since I have arrived. I take with me some memorable moments alongside my teammates and am proud to have been a part of such a successful period at the club," said Talles Magno. "I look forward to returning to my home country and hope to contribute to the success of Corinthians this season. I wish all my teammates and the club all the best for the rest of this season."

Transaction: New York City FC loans Forward Talles Magno to Brazilian side S.C. Corinthians Paulista through June 30, 2025, with an option to extend through December 31, 2025. Additionally, Magno has signed an extension to his MLS contract through December 2027.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.