Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32

RENTON, WASH. - Sounders FC advanced to the Round of 16 of Leagues Cup 2024 with a 3-1 win over the LA Galaxy on Thursday evening on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Yeimar Gómez Andrade, Jackson Ragen and Alex Roldan scored first-half goals in the Round of 32 matchup between the MLS Western Conference rivals.

Brian Schmetzer's side now hosts Liga MX side Pumas UNAM in the Round of 16 on Monday, August 12 at Lumen Field in a rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final. Tickets for Monday's match are available to purchase on Friday, August 9 via SoundersFC.com/Tickets, with a Season Member on-sale at 10:00 a.m. PT before the general public on-sale at 1:00 p.m. PT.

MATCH NOTES

Sounders FC advances to the Round of 16 and is set to host Pumas UNAM on Monday, August 12 on the Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field. Monday's meeting is a rematch of the 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup Final, where the Rave Green defeated Pumas 5-2 on aggregate, including a 3-0 win in the second leg at Lumen Field. That victory marked the first and only time that a team from Major League Soccer claimed the continental title.

Seattle is now unbeaten in its last 10 home matches (6-0-4) across all competitions against the Galaxy, with its last loss coming on July 9, 2016.

Yeimar Gómez Andrade scored his first goal of the 2024 season, heading in a corner kick from Albert Rusnák in the fourth minute. It marked Colombian's seventh goal across all competitions for Seattle since joining the squad prior to the 2020 season.

Jackson Ragen recorded his second career goal for Seattle across all competitions in the seventh minute.

Alex Roldan scored his third goal of the season across all competitions in first-half stoppage time, curling in a strike from outside the area. The Seattle University product has six goals across all competitions since being drafted by the Rave Green in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft.

Jordan Morris recorded his 231st appearance across all competitions this evening, tying Nicolás Lodeiro for sixth in club history.

The Rave Green now have a 4-4-0 all-time record in Leagues Cup play.

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Sounders FC 3 - LA Galaxy 1

Thursday, August 8, 2024

Venue: Emerald Queen Casino Pitch at Lumen Field

Referee: Lukasz Szpala

Assistants: Felisha Mariscal, Kyle Atkins

Fourth Official: Ivan Barton

VAR: Edvin Jurisevic

Attendance: 17,242

Weather: 75 degrees and clear

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Yeimar (Albert Rusnák) 4'

SEA - Jackson Ragen 7'

SEA - Alex Roldan (Cristian Roldan) 45'+4'

LAG - Gabriel Pec 83'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

SEA - João Paulo (caution) 19'

LAG - Edwin Cerrillo (caution) 44'

SEA - Jackson Ragen (caution) 45'

SEA - Paul Rothrock (caution) 52'

SEA - Obed Vargas (caution) 66'

LAG - Riqui Puig (caution) 80'

SEA - Reed Baker-Whiting (caution) 84'

LAG - Jonathan Paintsil (caution) 90'+2'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Sounders FC - Andrew Thomas; Alex Roldan, Yeimar, Jackson Ragen (Jonathan Bell 75'), Nouhou; Obed Vargas (Danny Leyva 75'), João Paulo (Josh Atencio 70'), Cristian Roldan, Albert Rusnák, Paul Rothrock (Reed Baker-Whiting 69'); Jordan Morris (Danny Musovski 87')

Substitutes not used: Stefan Frei, Léo Chú, Jacob Castro, Nathan, Sota Kitahara, Dylan Teves

Total shots: 21

Shots on goal: 11

Fouls: 13

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks: 13

Saves: 0

LA Galaxy - John McCarthy; John Nelson (Mauricio Cuevas 80'), Jalen Neal, Maya Yoshida (Eriq Zavaleta 79'), Miki Yamane; Diego Fagundez (Miguel Berry 65'), Edwin Cerrillo (Isaiah Parente 79'), Riqui Puig, Mark Delgado (Tucker Lepley 88'), Gabriel Pec; Joseph Paintsil

Substitutes not used: Brady Scott, Gaston Brugman, Martin Caceres, Ruben Ramos Jr.

Total shots: 8

Shots on goal: 1

Fouls: 8

Offside: 1

Corner-kicks: 6

Saves: 8

- SOUNDERS FC -

