Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Minnesota United FC News Release
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. - Minnesota United today announced that the club has loaned defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC of the USL Championship for the remainder of 2024. This Loan Agreement contains the right to recall Duggan at any point throughout the duration of the loan. This loan additionally opens up an international roster spot for Minnesota United.
"Morris has proven himself as a defender and we believe he is ready for the next challenge," MNUFC Chief Soccer Officer and Sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad said. "We look forward to seeing him excel during his time with Rhode Island FC in the USL Championship."
In the 2024 season with Minnesota United, Duggan has primarily played with MNUFC2, the club's MLS NEXT Pro team. To-date, Duggan has played and started in 12 matches during the regular season and had two appearances (both starts) in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
Morris made his MLS and MNUFC debut at Allianz Field as a substitute against FC Dallas on June 8, where Minnesota tied Dallas 1-1. The German defender also made his Leagues Cup debut as a substitute against Seattle Sounders FC and made a start when Minnesota hosted Club Necaxa.
Minnesota United selected Morris Duggan as the 67th overall pick of the MLS SuperDraft 2024. He previously played for Marshall University, joining the team in 2022 where he made 37 game appearances, provided two assists, and scored three goals during his time with the Herd.
VITALS:
Morris Duggan
Position: Defender
Height: 6'4"
Weight: 205
Date of Birth: 10/24/2000
Hometown: Munich, Germany
