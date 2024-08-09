Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly

August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Chase Stadium continues to attract fantastic international friendlies, this time, hosting a clash between the national teams of Uruguay and Guatemala. On Sunday, September 1 at 5 p.m. ET, the Charruas and the Chapines will face off in what will serve as a prelude to their respective confederation matches. The promoter JA Masters Events will bring both teams together for the first time in nine years at the home of Inter Miami CF.

Don't miss out and get your tickets now HERE!

This will be the fourth encounter between the two teams. The previous three matches resulted in two victories for La Celeste and one draw. The most recent match, on June 6, 2015, saw Uruguay win 5-1 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.

After a strong campaign in the Copa América 2024, where the Uruguayan team secured third place, the Charruas are beginning their preparations for the double header of CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers in South Florida. Currently in second place, they will face Paraguay and Venezuela on September 4 and 7, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Guatemalan national team will participate in the CONCACAF Nations League and will play two matches in League A Group A against Martinique and Costa Rica on September 5 and 9.

Rosters for the match and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.