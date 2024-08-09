Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF News Release
Chase Stadium continues to attract fantastic international friendlies, this time, hosting a clash between the national teams of Uruguay and Guatemala. On Sunday, September 1 at 5 p.m. ET, the Charruas and the Chapines will face off in what will serve as a prelude to their respective confederation matches. The promoter JA Masters Events will bring both teams together for the first time in nine years at the home of Inter Miami CF.
Don't miss out and get your tickets now HERE!
This will be the fourth encounter between the two teams. The previous three matches resulted in two victories for La Celeste and one draw. The most recent match, on June 6, 2015, saw Uruguay win 5-1 at the Estadio Centenario in Montevideo.
After a strong campaign in the Copa América 2024, where the Uruguayan team secured third place, the Charruas are beginning their preparations for the double header of CONMEBOL World Cup 2026 qualifiers in South Florida. Currently in second place, they will face Paraguay and Venezuela on September 4 and 7, respectively.
Meanwhile, the Guatemalan national team will participate in the CONCACAF Nations League and will play two matches in League A Group A against Martinique and Costa Rica on September 5 and 9.
Rosters for the match and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.
• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...
Major League Soccer Stories from August 9, 2024
- Date for Sounders FC's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Semifinal Match Moved to Wednesday, August 28 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LAFC to Host San Jose Earthquakes in Leagues Cup Round of 16 at BMO Stadium on Tuesday, August 13 - Los Angeles FC
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly - Inter Miami CF
- New York City FC Loan Forward Talles Magno to S.C. Corinthians Paulista - New York City FC
- Minnesota United Loans Defender Morris Duggan to Rhode Island FC - Minnesota United FC
- Toronto FC Trade Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty to CF Montréal in Exchange for up to $1,300,000 in General Allocation Money - Toronto FC
- CF Montréal Acquires Wingback Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from Toronto FC - Club de Foot Montreal
- Minnesota United Loans Patrick Weah and MNUFC2's Molik Jesse Khan to Hb Køge - Minnesota United FC
- Real Salt Lake Adds Portuguese No. 10 Diogo Gonçalves from FC Copenhagen - Real Salt Lake
- Quakes Explode for Four First-Half Goals to Advance to Leagues Cup Round of 16 Road Match vs. LAFC on Tuesday, Aug. 13 - San Jose Earthquakes
- Sounders FC Advances Past LA Galaxy 3-1 in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32 - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Eliminated from Leagues Cup 2024 Following 3-1 Loss to Seattle Sounders FC in Round of 32 at Lumen Field on Thursday Night - LA Galaxy
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Inter Miami CF Stories
- Uruguay and Guatemala Coming to Chase Stadium on Sep. 1 for International Friendly
- Ten-Man Inter Miami CF Earns 4-3 Win Over Toronto FC to Advance to Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 16
- Inter Miami CF Transfers Homegrown Player Shanyder Borgelin to Danish Side Vendsyssel FF
- Inter Miami CF to Host Toronto FC this Thursday in Leagues Cup 2024 Round of 32
- Benjamin Cremaschi and Diego Gómez Represent Club at 2024 Paris Olympic Games