Houston Dynamo FC Fall on Penalties to Deportivo Toluca FC in Leagues Cup Round of 32
August 9, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Houston Dynamo FC News Release
HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC fell on penalties to Deportivo Toluca FC at Shell Energy Stadium tonight to end their 2024 Leagues Cup run in the Round of 32.
The two teams played to a 2-2 draw in regulation before the LIGA MX side won a penalty shootout 5-4. Toluca goalkeeper Volpi Tiago made the only save of the shootout, stopping Houston's fourth kick taken by forward Lawrence Ennali.
Notably, the Dynamo are the only MLS team to earn the opportunity to play for four trophies this year (MLS Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup, U.S. Open Cup and Leagues Cup) thanks to a strong campaign in 2023 that saw the team lift the 2023 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup and make a run to the Western Conference Final in the MLS Cup Playoffs. Additionally, Houston advanced further in the 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup than any team in the Western Conference.
Toluca opened scoring in the 38 th minute when Jesus Angulo's shot deflected inside the far post off defender Griffin Dorsey.
Houston equalized three minutes later when forward Ezequiel Ponce battled in tight quarters in the box and managed to hammer the ball into the roof of the net for his first-career goal for the Dynamo. Houston signed Ponce on a club-record transfer fee from AEK Athen earlier this summer.
Defender Micael then gave Houston the lead off a set piece in the 62 nd minute after captain Héctor Herrera's corner delivery cycled through some Houston players before falling to the Brazilian for a tap in. The play marked Micael's third-career goal and second of this year's Leagues Cup tournament.
Toluca equalized deep into second half stoppage time when Edgar Lopez headed the ball past goalkeeper Steve Clark, forcing a penalty shootout.
Houston had the match's first shot on goal in the fifth minute when Ponce backheeled a ball to forward Aliyu Ibrahim outside the box. The 22-year-old Nigerian took his chances from deep and forced Tiago to go down to his left to make the stop.
Midfielder Latif Blessing corralled a loose ball running into the right side of the box and managed a tight shot that forced a quick-reaction save from Tiago.
Herrera almost found the back of the net in the 30 th minute when he went direct for goal from a free kick and forced a diving save from Tiago. The Mexican international scored a goal and recorded an assist in Houston's 3-0 win over Real Salt Lake to propel the Dynamo to the Round of 32.
Ibrahim made a quick turn near the corner of the box and managed a shot in the 35 th minute once again forcing Tiago to go down to the near post for a save.
Defensively, Houston continued to fight and deny chances, notably, with a spectacular Steve Clark save in the 80 th minute. The veteran goalkeeper ended the night with three saves.
The Dynamo return to league play on Saturday, Aug. 24, hosting Toronto FC at Shell Energy Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. CT. ---
Houston Dynamo FC 2-2 (4-5 pen.) Deportivo Toluca FC
Leagues Cup - Round of 32
Shell Energy Stadium - Houston, Texas
Attendance: 13,053
SCORING SUMMARY
TEAM
1H
2H
FT
Houston Dynamo FC
1
1
2
Deportivo Toluca FC
1
1
2
TOL: Jesus Angulo 3 (Maximiliano Araujo 1) 39'
HOU: Ezequiel Ponce 1 (Amine Bassi 1) 41'
HOU: Micael 2 (Franco Escobar 1) 62'
TOL: Edgar Lopez 1 (Jesus Gallardo 1) 90'+6'
SHOOTOUT:
HOU: Griffin Dorsey - MAKE
TOL: Tiago Volpi - MAKE
HOU: Sebastian Kowalczyk - MAKE
TOL: Robert Morales - MAKE
HOU: Sebastian Ferreira - MAKE
TOL: Paulinho - MAKE
HOU: Lawrence Ennali - MISS
TOL: Jesus Gallardo - MAKE
HOU: Erik Sviatchenko - MAKE
TOL: Edgar Lopez - MAKE
LINEUPS:
Houston Dynamo FC: Steve Clark; Franco Escobar, Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, Griffin Dorsey; Ibrahim Aliyu (Lawrence Ennali 59'), Artur, Hector Herrera (Ethan Bartlow 92'), Latif Blessing (Sebastian Kowalczyk 59'), Amine Bassi (Brooklyn Raines 84'); Ezequiel Ponce (Sebastian Ferreira 84')
Unused substitutes: Bradley Smith, Daniel Steres, Carlos Ferreira, Andrew Tarbell, Mckinze Gaines, Jan Gregus, Tate Schmitt
Total shots: 13 (Hector Herrera 4) ; Shots on goal: 8 (Aliyu Ibrahim 2) ; Fouls: 4 (Ezequial Ponce 2) ; Offside: 6 (Amine Bassi 3) ; Corner kicks: 3; Saves: 3 (Steve Clark)
Deportivo Toluca FC: Tiago Volpi; Brian Garcia (Juan Dominguez 69'), Bruno Mendez, Luan Garcia, Jesus Gallardo; Jesus Angulo (Edgar Lopez 74'), Marcel Ruiz, Claudio Baeza (Jean Meneses 68'), Maximiliano Araujo (Robert Morales 78'), Ernesto Vega (Frankie Amaya 69') ; Paulinho
Unused substitutes: Carlos Orrantia, Luis Garcia, Abraham Freyfeld, Ronaldo Beltran, Abraham Villegas, Isaias Violante, Victor Arteaga
Total shots: 9 (three players tied with 2) ; Shots on goal: 5 (five players tied with 1) ; Fouls: 11 (Maximiliano Araujo 3) ; Offside: 2 (Juan Dominguez and Paulinho tied with 1) ; Corner kicks: 4; Saves: 6 (Tiago Volpi)
DISCIPLINE:
TOL: Jesus Gallardo (caution; foul) 45'+3'
HOU: Artur (caution; foul) 87'
OFFICIALS:
Referee : Rubiel Vazquez
Assistant : Nick Uranga
Assistant : Shirley Perello
VAR: Jose Carlos Rivero
Weather: 94 degrees, mostly sunny skies
