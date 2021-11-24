Thunder Starts Busy Week Tonight vs. Rapid City

November 24, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder forward Matteo Gennaro takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder forward Matteo Gennaro takes a shot against the Rapid City Rush(Wichita Thunder)

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, AHL's Bakersfield Condors and powered by Toyota, continues its five-game homestand tonight at 7:05 p.m. as the Rapid City Rush make their first trip of the season to the Air Capital.

Both teams played this past Saturday night with the Rush losing to Allen at home, 5-4. Wichita claimed a 5-1 win at home against Tulsa. With the win, the Thunder moved into a tie for fourth place with Kansas City with 12 points. Rapid City sits in a tie for sixth with Allen with 10 points.

Tonight is the first of three meetings this week between the two teams. Wichita will play Rapid City a total of nine times this season. Oddly enough, the first six meetings of the year are in Wichita. The Thunder make their only trip to the Black Hills in February. All-time, Wichita is 42-42-10 against Rapid City and 23-18-5 at home.

Evan Buitenhuis continues to be a workhorse for the Thunder. He has started every game so far this season for the Thunder and went 2-0-0 this past week. He pushed his goals-against down to 2.36 and his save percentage to .927. Buitenhuis is first in minutes played (661), tied for first in wins (6) and first in saves (328).

For the Rush, Lukas Parik has been solid in net. In four starts, he is 2-1-1-0 with a 2.50 goals-against average and .924 save percentage.

Former Thunder forward Logan Nelson leads the Rush with 12 points while Max Coatta is second with 10. Matteo Gennaro and Jay Dickman lead the Thunder with 11 points. Peter Crinella is third with 10 points.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m. Click here to purchase online!

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are still available. Join Thunder Nation today and lock in your seat(s) for all 36 home games at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.