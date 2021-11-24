Pritchard Extends Point-Streak in 5-1 Loss to Lions

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, lost to the Trois-Rivières Lions, 5-1, Wednesday, Nov. 24th at Colisee Videotron. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 32 of 36 shots, while Lions goalie Philippe Desrosiers saved 22 of 23.

The Lions got on the board first and did so with a strong cross-crease dangle. Justin Ducharme picked up a bank pass off the boards from Shawn St-Amant, drove to the net carrying the puck across Ustimenko's crease, and beat the Royals netminder with a backhand shot. Ducharme buried the puck with McNally in his back pocket, a strong display of balance and puck control to propel the Lions to an early lead, 1-0.

The Lions dominated the 2nd period, outshooting the Royals in shots, 15-6, and adding two more goals to give Trois-Rivières a three-goal lead after 40 minutes of play. Anthony Nellis lit the lamp first, slotting a shot into the back of the net through the pads of Ustimenko. Six minutes later, Olivier Archambault squeaked the puck between Ustimenko's glove and the right post putting Trois-Rivières up, 3-0 .

The Royals connected with twine 14:31 into the 3rd period off the stick of Jacob Pritchard who sniped a shot low and through the pads of Desrosiers. Pritchard's goal extends his point-streak to nine straight games and cut the Royals' deficit down to two.

Hopes for a comeback didn't last long however, as just a minute later, the Lions answered back with a goal from Peter Abbandonato. He sped past Dominic Cormier and received a cross-crease feed, putting the puck over Ustimenko, who was sliding to his right, and into the back of the net. An empty net goal by Ducharme with 3:55 remaining in regulation earned his second goal of the game as well as Nellis' second point on the assist.

The Royals stay in Québec for a Saturday night matchup with the Trois-Rivières Lions Nov. 27th at 7:00 p.m. at Colisee Videotron.

