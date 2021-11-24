Everblades to Open Three-Game Trip to Jacksonville

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades open a three-game series against the host Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, November 24. The puck is scheduled to drop at 7:00 pm in VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena.

THE OPPONENT: The ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolfpack, Jacksonville grabbed a share of third place in the South Division with a 4-3 victory over the visiting South Carolina Stingrays Tuesday night. Coming back from a 3-1 deficit with just over 12 minutes left on the clock, the victory extended the Icemen's current win streak to three games. For the Icemen, Christopher Brown and Craig Martin have scored a team-best four goals, while James Sanchez and Ara Nazarian have collected a team-high seven assists. Brown, Sanchez and Nazarian players have 10 points apiece, tops among Jacksonville skaters.

THE SERIES: Florida sports an 36-11-8 (.727) all-time record against Jacksonville. The teams have met in Estero twice this season, with the Icemen claiming a 5-1 victory on October 23 and a 3-2 shootout win on Saturday.

LAST TIME OUT: In a 3-2 shootout loss to Jacksonville on Saturday night, Alex Aleardi opened the scoring 6:18 into the contest, but the Icemen tied the game late in the opening period. After the visitors took a 2-1 lead with 83 seconds left in the second frame, Blake Winiecki tied the game for the Blades, going top-shelf while standing along the near side of the goal line with seven seconds remaining on the clock. Following a scoreless third period and overtime period, Derek Lodermeier's goal in the third round of the shootout secured the 3-2 win for Jacksonville.

SAMPLING THE SOUTH: The Everblades (7-3-1-2) enter the week in first place in the South Division with 17 points, two points ahead of second-place Orlando (7-5-1-0) which has 15 points. Jacksonville (6-6-1-1) and Norfolk (7-5-0-0) share third place with 14 points. Fifth-place Atlanta (6-4-1-0) has 13 points. Greenville and South Carolina sport identical 5-6-0-0 marks and are tied for sixth place with 10 points apiece.

WINIECKI WINS ECHL RACE TO 10 GOALS: Blake Winiecki remains red hot, as his current point streak has reached nine games. The Lakeville, Minn. native has tallied at least one point in each of the Everblades' nine November contests, registering nine goals and six assists over that span. Winiecki was the first ECHL player to reach 10 goals and is currently tied for the ECHL lead. He is tied for fifth in the circuit with 17 points.

LEADERS AMONG US: Parker Gahagen and Cam Johnson are ranked seventh and ninth, respectively, in goal against averages, with Gahagen sporting a 1.93 GAA and Johnson not too far behind at 2.01. Jake Jaremko is tied for the league lead with three power-play assists. Among ECHL blueliners, defenseman Jake McLaughlin is tied for 16th with eight points.

DON'T FORGET THE CAPTAIN: Among the ECHL point leaders, Everblades captain John McCarron is hot on Winiecki's heels with 15 points, tied for seventh in the ECHL. McCarron ranks second among Everblades skaters with seven goals and eight assists. League-wide, McCarron stands second in plus-minus rating with a plus-14, just one off the ECHL lead.

SPEAKING OF THE CAPTAIN: Everblades captain John McCarron continues his ascent towards the top of the Everblades' career leaders list. In a Blades sweater, McCarron has 129 career regular-season goals, third-most in franchise history. The captain is just 16 goals shy of Reggie Berg's all-time mark of 145. He also ranks fourth in Blades history with 170 regular-season assists, just 37 shy of Tom Buckley's team record of 207. Including playoff games, Captain Everblade has tallied 147 goals and is three shy of Matthieu Roy who sits in second place with 150.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Jacksonville Icemen

WHERE: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

WHEN: Wednesday, November 24 at 7:00 pm

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on ESPN Southwest Florida on 770 AM, 98.1 FM, 104.3 FM and online at https://espnswfl.com.

